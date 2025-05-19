Doha – The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) played a leading role in discussions and knowledge sharing at the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education’s (ACCME) annual meeting, “ACCME Learn to Thrive 2025,” held in Chicago.

The three-day event served as an important platform for professional development, bringing together stakeholders from across the healthcare education continuum to learn and share educational approaches that enhance healthcare every day. The WCM-Q CPD team in attendance included Ms. Deema Al Sheikhly, lecturer of education in medicine and director of medical education and continuing professional development; Dr. Phyllis Muffuh Navti, assistant director of CPD; and Ms. Laudy Mattar, manager of CPD.

Developed through their leadership in a 2024 “ACCME Learn to Thrive” working group, the WCM-Q CPD team proudly took center stage during the 2025 annual meeting to launch a new resource, “Navigating CE Research: A Practical Guide.” WCM-Q spearheaded the development of the initiative, playing a key role in empowering the continuing education (CE) community to embrace research and scholarship. The resource also supports them to pursue ACCME commendation criteria for educational leadership and reinforces WCM-Q’s role as a catalyst for innovation and a global leader in continuing education.

Additionally, the WCM-Q CPD team delivered two dynamic workshops, “Inspire” and “Teach,” which equipped participants with actionable strategies to enhance CE through research and to achieve and sustain ACCME accreditation with commendation. The team’s research posters also highlighted the effectiveness of a targeted intervention workshop designed to boost engagement in CE research and examined interprofessional participation in a Qatari CPD series focused on medication safety.

Further amplifying their role, the team contributed to a global plenary session exploring the value and adaptability of U.S.-accredited CE worldwide. The session fostered dialogue among international regulators and promoted a vision for a more unified, collaborative continuing education system. This multifaceted engagement not only showcased WCM-Q’s leadership but also delivered tools and insights with the potential to shape the future of CE globally.

Ms. Al Sheikhly said: “The annual ACCME meeting was an excellent opportunity to engage with the continuing education community and actively contribute to informing and inspiring others toward excellence in accredited education. We take great pride in achieving ACCME accreditation with commendation while sustaining excellence in CE. Achieving recognition as a global hub for world-class continuing medical education activities is no small feat. It reflects our commitment to educational excellence, lifelong professional development, and advancing healthcare outcomes worldwide.”

Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, professor of clinical medicine and vice dean for academic and curricular affairs, said: “Our collaboration with the ACCME demonstrates our mutual commitment to advancing global standards in professional development. By actively engaging with the international continuing education community, WCM-Q is helping shape strategic discussions that promote a more unified and meaningful global system, ultimately leading to better healthcare outcomes in Qatar, the region, and beyond.”

WCM-Q CPD activities offer high-quality professional development opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals based on identified needs and the latest scientific and medical advancements. These programs aim to increase competence, enhance performance in practice, and improve healthcare. Additionally, WCM-Q activities are accredited in Qatar by the Department of Healthcare Professions-Accreditation Section (DHP-AS) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

