Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, EMEA’s most environmentally sustainable airline[1], is celebrating its 21st birthday by offering up to 21% off all flights across its network. The incredible offer is available exclusively on 19 May and 20 May, with no restrictions on the travel period.

Tickets are already available on Wizz Air’s website and via the official WIZZ app, which is also available in Arabic. The offer is valid until 20 May, and promotional seats are limited.

Adventurous travellers can book any flight to any destination on any date with no restrictions on the travel period. Whether planning a last-minute beach break or an adventure later in the year, Wizz Air's birthday sale offers unbeatable value for spontaneous getaways to popular favourites.

“Wizz Air’s 21st birthday is a celebration of exciting growth, innovation, and our commitment to making travel accessible to all. From our base in Abu Dhabi, we’ve connected millions of passengers to hidden gems and major cities across the region and beyond, with unbeatable fares and a focus on high-quality service. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to making travel affordable, supporting tourism in and out of the UAE capital and enabling more people to discover the world in smarter ways,” said Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

21 interesting facts

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched operations in January 2021, marking the start of a new era of ultra-low-cost travel from the UAE capital. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the second largest carrier in Abu Dhabi and plays a key role in expanding affordable travel from the UAE to a wide range of marvellous destinations. The airline has unlocked more than 20 unserved destinations since launch. The airline contributed 25% of the total point-to-point traffic at Zayed International Airport in 2024. It flew more than 3.5 million passengers across its network in 2024. Operated more than 19,000 flights in 2024, linking the UAE to more people and places than ever through the wider Wizz Air network. Offered more than 4.4 million ultra-low-cost seats last year, making spontaneous escapes easier and more affordable. Successfully launched the 'Let's Get Lost' campaign and created an exciting new way for travellers to experience the diverse tourism offerings of Abu Dhabi, with guests boarding a Wizz Air flight without knowing their final destination. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi supported this venture with a packed itinerary, showcasing the city as a premier destination for global travellers. From the UAE, travellers can now reach more than 30 destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, all within a six-hour radius. New routes launched in 2025 include Beirut, Gabala and Varna, offering access to beach escapes, nature retreats and cultural city breaks. Wizz Air is the first international airline to offer London–Madinah direct flights, connecting cultures and communities. The All You Can Fly membership offers unlimited adventures for only AED 2,414 per year and AED 42 per flight. Sold out twice within 48 hours. At the second launch, an additional 10,000 memberships were offered, and availability at UAE-preferred airports was reopened twice after the launch, selling out in less than 24 hours., Wizz Air’s fleet is one of the youngest in the world, with an average age under five years. More than 60% of aircraft are fuel-efficient neo models. Wizz Air was awarded the Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline title for the fourth consecutive year at the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2024. First airline to launch direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Gabala, opening up a mountain escape filled with waterfalls, zip lines and fresh air in Azerbaijan. Supported over 3,000 aviation careers across the region since 2020. Operates more than 150 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi. Offers unique products like WIZZ MultiPass and WIZZ Flex, giving travellers flexibility and value. Salalah is one of Wizz Air’s most popular summer routes, a cool-weather escape where travellers can see camels swimming along the coast. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers direct access to hidden gems across Central Asia and the Balkans, including Tashkent’s bustling bazaars, Belgrade’s riverside nightlife, and Kutaisi’s lush mountains, all just a few hours from the UAE

Summer Travel Inspiration — Unmissable Destinations from the UAE

Leisure for a week-long break

Larnaca, Cyprus – Beaches, history, and a laid-back Mediterranean vibe

– Beaches, history, and a laid-back Mediterranean vibe Varna, Bulgaria – Budget-friendly Black Sea fun with great food and nightlife

Three-day weekend getaways

Gabala, Azerbaijan – Lush mountains, outdoor escapes, and cool summer air

– Lush mountains, outdoor escapes, and cool summer air Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina – Culture, coffee, and spectacular scenery

– Culture, coffee, and spectacular scenery Beirut, Lebanon – Energy, elegance, and beach clubs by the Mediterranean

From vibrant cities to nature escapes and popular favourites, Wizz Air makes it easier than ever to travel smarter across four continents, more often, and for less. With up to 21% off, now’s the perfect time to explore somewhere new.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 232 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

[1] According to the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022-2024, which benchmarks global airlines emissions intensity data and positions Wizz Air as the airline with the lowest co2 per RPK compared to other global and European airlines.