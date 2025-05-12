Syed Reza: Palm Jebel Ali Offers Golden Investment Opportunities

Two Property Sales Exceeding AED 100 Million Recorded

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai’s real estate market has witnessed significant growth in the early months of 2025, driven by a strong demand for properties particularly in beachfront areas that offer high rental returns and attract both investors and tourists. Meanwhile, non-beachfront areas provide more varied price options, making them suitable for a broader range of investors.

Beachfront destinations in Dubai play a vital role in driving real estate development through key pillars such as increasing property values, attracting foreign investors, boosting tourism, stimulating the local economy, and raising demand in the rental market.

According to Wellington Developments’ latest report, beachfront projects captured a major share of the total market sales value in 2024 and early 2025. Palm Jebel Ali topped the list of best-selling areas from January to April end, with over AED 11.3 billion in transactions. Palm Jumeirah followed with AED 5.87 billion, while Dubai Maritime City exceeded AED 5.2 billion, Dubai Marina recorded AED 4.93 billion, and Dubai Islands achieved AED 4.86 billion.

The report also noted that other beachfront developments ranked among the top-performing areas in recent months, including Dubai Marina with about AED 4.2 billion in sales, Dubai Water Canal with AED 1.35 billion, and Dubai Harbour, which neared AED 1.34 billion. Jumeirah Beach Residence and Jumeirah Bay also recorded sales approaching AED 1 billion each.

Commenting on the report, Syed Reza, General Manager of Wellington Developments, stated:

“Waterfront real estate developments are among the strongest Attractors for both resident and non-resident investors, especially from Europe, Russia, and Asia, who are looking for a luxurious lifestyle. These properties also tend to yield higher medium- and long-term investment returns inland alternatives, consistently achieve high occupancy rates- particularly during peak tourist seasons- making them especially appealing to investors seeking reliable rental income”.

Reza added: “Palm Jebel Ali has recently emerged as one of Dubai’s most prominent investment destinations, with robust sales exceeding AED 11 billion in the first four months of 2025. It now leads the real estate sector thanks to the golden investment opportunities it offers and the luxury lifestyle it creates”.

High Returns

For example, Dubai Islands offer strong returns, with annual rental yields ranging between 5% to 7% for long-term leases and between 7% and 10% for short-term rentals making them a preferred destination for investors seeking solid cash flow. Dubai’s luxury real estate market has also flourished, with property prices in key areas such as Palm Jumeirah increasing by 20% year-on-year.

Reza continued: “Beachfront developments integrate seamlessly with the hospitality sector, luxury hotels, fine dining, and entertainment, making them a hub for real estate tourism. Visitors often transition from short-term stays to homeownership or business setup, which in turn boosts other economic and social sectors creating jobs in construction, services, hospitality, and retail, and increasing consumer spending in surrounding communities”.

The Dubai real estate market saw a major increase in total transactions during Q1 2025, rising by 23% as compared to the same period last year reflecting strong demand for residential properties in the emirate. Home prices also increased by 8% to 11%.

Price Comparison

When comparing beachfront and non-beachfront areas, locations such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina command higher average prices. The average property price in Dubai is around AED 2.5 million, with expectations of an 8% increase in 2025. On the other hand, areas like Jumeirah Village Circle offer more affordable options, with an average apartment price of approximately AED 689,000 making it ideal for investors with limited budgets.

Internal Operations

Regarding Wellington Developments’ internal strategy, Syed Reza said:

“At Wellington Developments, we prioritize quality over quantity in every aspect of our real estate projects. Our commitment is to deliver premium products to our clients and partners, with special specifications in terms of finishes, facilities, and location.

Our diverse portfolio spans landmark developments in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands, Dubai Hills, and beyond. Currently, we are developing an exclusive AED 400 million residential compound in Meydan, further reinforcing our reputation for excellence.

