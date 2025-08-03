Off-plan accounted for 74% of total activity, with investor and end-user demand driving project launches.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s real estate market recorded AED 49.67 billion in transactions in July 2025, reflecting a 12.09% increase from June and a 24.8% rise year-on-year. A total of 18,191 deals were registered - up 16.5% month-on-month and 21.5% annually - underscoring the market’s momentum heading into H2. Off-plan transactions accounted for 74.26% of activity, supported by a broader end-user base, enhanced affordability measures, and rising investor appetite in emerging corridors.

“Transaction volumes are holding steady at a high base, supported by the scale and pace of new project launches,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. “We’re seeing particular strength in the off-plan segment where developers are responding to buyer expectations with flexible payment plans, and integrated masterplans designed for long-term community living”.

“What defines today’s market is clarity - buyers are better informed, more intentional, and focused on tangible value - from quality of product to delivery timelines,” Syed added.

As Dubai’s infrastructure expands and masterplanned communities evolve, demand is shifting beyond traditional prime areas toward developments offering long-term value and livability. The current cycle is shaped by informed buyers, diversified capital allocation, and sustained confidence in the emirate’s real estate fundamentals — underpinned by consistent transaction growth, flexible financing, and a deepening commitment to quality delivery across segments.

The full Dubai Real Estate Market Report is available HERE

