Doha – Qatar: A report on shaping the future of digital assets, published by the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, underscores the need for coordinated, forward-looking regulatory frameworks and multi-stakeholder cooperation to unlock the full potential of real-world asset tokenisation.

The new report, generated in partnership with Global Stratalogues and the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) was based on the discussions at the inaugural Digital Assets Policy Roundtable. It captures insights from global experts who agree that the successful development of inclusive and future-ready token ecosystems hinges on cross-border regulatory alignment, strategic infrastructure investment, and public-private collaboration.

The findings highlight that tokenisation, when embedded within a coherent policy framework, can expand market access, enhance financial inclusion, and deliver tangible value across economies. Some of the key points of consensus from the roundtable, as highlighted in the report, include:

Global Regulatory Alignment is Emerging—But Uneven: Legal definitions and compliance requirements vary significantly across jurisdictions.

Pragmatism Over Perfection: Tokenisation is still in a formative stage. Infrastructure and interoperability should be prioritised.

Financial Inclusion and Market Access: Tokenised structures are unlocking capital for underserved regions and micro-enterprises.

Liechtenstein as a Legal Blueprint: A civil law definition of tokens creates legal certainty unmatched in most jurisdictions.

Call for Institutional Sandboxes and Global Standards: Qatar’s regulatory sandbox was cited as a global best practice.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, emphasised the need to lay strong foundations for tokenisation, stating: “Tokenisation can unlock real value by making assets more accessible and easier to transfer. To realise this potential, we need a clear system that combines robust regulation, secure custody, and practical application. This will create a trusted environment that enables institutional adoption and drives sustainable market growth.”

Highlighting the practical application of digital tokens, Henk J. Hoogendoorn, Chief Financial Sector Officer, QFC, said: “Tokenisation must serve a purpose. It should democratise access and create real-world value. Qatar is committed to making tokenisation of real-world assets a success.”

Freely accessible here, the report offers a practical roadmap for regulators, financial institutions, and innovators striving to build inclusive, transparent, and future-ready token ecosystems, rooted in legal clarity, interoperability, and cross-border relevance.

