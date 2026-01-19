Dubai, UAE: A report by “W Capital”, the Dubai-based real estate brokerage show that Dubai's property market sales have surpassed AED 2 trillion over the past five years, reflecting strong demand and improved investor confidence.

“Dubai's real estate market continues to maintain strength and annual growth, benefiting from ongoing supportive factors, mature regulations governing the sector, and proactive regulatory bodies that address local and international developments with decisive and swift decisions that stimulate real estate investment,” said CEO Walid Al Zarooni.

He pointed out that the real estate market has been on a clear upward trajectory over the past five years, with total recorded sales exceeding AED 2 trillion. This represents a significant increase from AED 149 billion in 2021 to AED 265.5 billion in 2022, then AED 401 billion in 2023, reaching AED 522.36 billion in 2024, and projected to reach AED 682.6 billion in 2025, according to historical data issued by the Dubai Land Department.

Al Zarooni noted that the diversified demand base in Dubai's real estate market, encompassing both local and international investors, coupled with the continuous growth in residential, commercial, and luxury property categories, has directly contributed to sustaining this sales momentum.

He noted that government incentive policies, long-term residency programs, and advanced infrastructure have further enhanced the emirate's attractiveness as a global investment hub in the real estate sector.

“ These exceptional figures reflect a nearly fivefold increase in Dubai's real estate sales compared to 2021, a clear indication of the strong and sustained momentum of the market and Dubai's advanced global standing as one of the best cities to live, work, and invest in,” he added.

Al Zarooni revealed that the number of real estate transactions increased by more than 38% year-on-year during 2025, reaching approximately 214,900 sales, the highest in history, compared to approximately 180,860 sales during 2024.

2026 Outlook

As for outlook for 2026 outlook, Al Zarooni affirmed that the benchmark indicators for Dubai's real estate market performance reinforce confidence in the emirate's ability to achieve the Dubai Real Estate Initiative 2033 target, which aims to reach a total value of real estate transactions of AED 1 trillion annually, especially after sales exceeded AED 919 billion during 2025.

Al Zarooni added that the next phase prospects show increased focus on sustainable and smart projects, with rising demand for integrated communities that combine quality of life with investment returns. He expects the Dubai real estate market to continue recording balanced performance during 2026, supported by the continued influx of foreign investments, stable legislation, and growing genuine demand for homeownership.

Year Sales value(Billion AED) transactions 2025 682.6 214912 2024 522.36 180860 2023 401 129000 2022 265.5 97446 2021 149 60213 Total 2020 682.431

Source: DLD

-Ends-

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Founded in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA Dubai).

The company specializes in real estate development, buying, selling, and leasing properties, as well as providing real estate consultancy services. It is accredited by more than 100 real estate developers.

Since its establishment, the total value of properties marketed by the company for major developers has exceeded AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a certified real estate expert accredited by Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). He is also the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor.”

Al Zarooni is one of the pioneers in leveraging social media to educate real estate audiences, offering nearly daily free advice and insights on the sector through videos and real estate tips across platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, which are his most active channels.