Dubai: The CFA Institute's 2023 Global Graduate Outlook Survey, which included 300 samples from the UAE, revealed that Emirati graduates exhibit significantly more positive outlooks compared to their global counterparts.



The survey found that finance has become the top industry choice for career prospects among graduates globally, replacing education which had previously held the number one position. A quarter of the 10,000 global respondents considered finance to offer the best career prospects, reflecting a nine-percentage point increase since the previous Global Graduate Outlook Survey in 2021.



“Despite the uncertainty created by the pandemic, students and recent graduates across the world feel positive about their career prospects, most notably in finance, which now enjoys the confidence of more graduates than any other profession,” said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute.



The survey highlights Emirati graduates' focus on Finance (55%) and Tech (44%) as the most valuable college majors for finding a career. By aligning their career choices with the rapidly growing sectors of the UAE economy, Emirati graduates are well-prepared to embark on successful and fulfilling careers in the dynamic job market.



Emirati graduates in the UAE display a remarkable level of confidence (95%) in their ability to secure their desired job or even a better one, even amidst a volatile economy. This level of confidence surpasses the global average of 74%, illustrating the positive mindset and determination of Emirati graduates to navigate challenging economic circumstances successfully.



Furthermore, the survey demonstrated a significant improvement in Emirati graduates' perception of their career prospects since 2021. A remarkable 94% of respondents in the UAE express confidence in knowing what employers are seeking in graduates, representing a 32% increase compared to 2021. Moreover, 86% of Emirati graduates believe they have better career prospects than their parents' generation, reflecting the UAE's efforts to nurture and empower national talent.



Compared to their global counterparts, Emirati graduates demonstrate a considerably more optimistic and positive outlook. An overwhelming majority (98%) of Emirati graduates express confidence in their career prospects, while the global average stands at 75%. This positive sentiment underscores the UAE's accomplishments in supporting and inspiring its graduates.

The UAE continuously strives to foster national talent, implementing various initiatives to support Emirati graduates. The recent findings from the CFA Graduate Outlook Survey reflect the UAE's goals and vision in nurturing the potential of its graduates. The country's focus on developing the finance and technology sectors aligns with the preferences of Emirati graduates, enhancing their prospects for successful and fulfilling careers.

The global Graduate Outlook Survey was conducted as an online survey, fielded by Dynata from April 12-24, 2023 among a sample of 9,437 respondents studying for a bachelor’s degree or higher, or who have graduated with a bachelor’s or higher within the last three years, aged 18-25. Respondents were from the UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, UAE, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, and Mexico. The full results of the 2023 Global Graduate Outlook Survey can be viewed here. The full results for the 2021 Global Graduate Outlook Survey can be found here. For further information, please contact pr@cfainstitute.org.



