Dubai, UAE – Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development services, today launched its fourth Board Monitor report in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite regional and industry differences, there is a global consensus that the board's role is expanding, with higher stakes, more uncertainty, and increasing expectations. As these expectations grow, directors navigate the blurred lines between oversight and management. This shift is particularly pronounced in the UAE, with 52% of directors saying they are more operationally involved on a frequent basis — more than double the global average of 25% and notably the highest out of the 20 markets surveyed by Heidrick & Struggles.

“Board involvement in business operational matters is relatively more prevalent in the UAE and the GCC when contrasted with several other more mature markets. Driven by rapid growth and business transformation targets, boards have an appetite to delve deeper into day-to-day operational matters, seeking more details and involvement beyond formal board reporting. Non-executive directors and board advisors often bring specialized knowledge that the executive team may still be building, and hence, a deep partnership and engagement model between the board members and the executive management is leveraged to steer companies toward their future business vision,” said Shaloo Kulkarni, Partner in Heidrick & Struggles’ Dubai office and Heidrick Consulting in APAC & EMEA.

The survey also revealed that UAE boards have significantly increased time spent on emerging technologies, including AI (83%), exceeding global counterparts (71%). Other topics UAE boards spend more time on include financial performance and risk (74%) and geopolitical volatility (67%). In a recent IBM report this year, the UAE ranked second in active use of AI globally (58%), coming only behind India (59%), highlighting how UAE leaders must assess how disruptions like AI will reshape industries.

Board diversity in the UAE is on a promising rise, with a significant increase in first-time board members and a stronger presence of women. Both recorded the highest numbers since 2020 - the first time the Board Monitor UAE was conducted.

“We are seeing a rising trend of young leaders and women joining boards, and boards in the UAE should build on this momentum by continuing to strengthen their composition with demographic and experiential diversity. Bringing younger talent onto boards not only bolsters succession planning but also addresses issues like overboarding. Boards could also explore options like apprentice or shadow boards to help younger leaders develop the skills needed to be effective. Additionally, boards can broaden their expertise by tapping into advisory committees, independent advisors, external consultants, and on-demand talent platforms, ensuring they have the diverse and evolving skills required to govern in this dynamic landscape,” said Maliha Jilani, Partner in Heidrick & Struggles’ Dubai office and Social Impact Practice lead in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Additional key insights from the Board Monitor UAE 2024 include:

44% of appointments are non-national

63% of appointments have cross-industry experience

Leaders in UAE are keen on direct engagement with the workforce, with 91% of UAE respondents saying they should engage more with the firm overall compared to 86% globally

Regulators in UAE have had the biggest increase in impact on boards in the post-Covid environment at 57% compared to 45% globally

Regulators ranked higher than other stakeholders such as consumers (50%) and the CEO and leadership team (46%)

