Dubai, UAE: The UAE is taking a proactive stance in the world of technology, leading the way in adopting innovative technologies. An impressive 89% of technology leaders in the UAE are confident that their current technology can effectively fuel business growth and enhance organizational development. This level of confidence surpasses that of their global counterparts by a significant 16%, as highlighted in the recently released KPMG UAE Tech report for 2023, titled "Tech Trailblazers: Navigating the Next Digital Frontier."

The KPMG report emphasizes the UAE's dedication to using technology to reach ambitious business objectives, tackle challenges, and promote Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities. Notably, 87% of tech leaders in the UAE are confident in their current technology's ability to advance the organization's ESG agenda, surpassing the global average by 15%. Additionally, a substantial 86% of UAE tech leaders believe that their organization's technology is simultaneously enhancing employee satisfaction, well-being, efficiency, and cost reduction.

Mohamad Majid, Partner, Digital and Innovation at KPMG Lower Gulf said: “The UAE’s digital transformation leaders are committed to their innovation priorities and realizing value at pace, despite the headwinds of global economic uncertainty. This year’s KPMG UAE Tech Report provides insights into how the nation’s tech leaders are forging a path of innovation and technology-driven growth, setting a global example for strategic AI adoption, prioritizing ESG and cybersecurity, and advancing business technology.”

The UAE's strategic focus on AI and machine learning (ML) and commitment to transformative technologies is shared by CTOs. Based on the KPMG study, a significant 53% of tech leaders in the UAE recognize AI as a key driver for fulfilling their short-term objectives. The study also highlights other technology preferences of respondents for achieving these short-term goals, with edge computing (43%) and quantum computing (41%) emerging as highly valuable options. Interestingly, the Metaverse, although at 29%, still showcases potential, suggesting that it's an evolving concept rather than an immediate competitor to innovative technologies.

Remarkably, 43% of tech leaders attribute their belief in AI's potential to its demonstrated return on investment (ROI). In fact, two-thirds of CTOs attribute significant increases in profitability to AI initiatives.

84% of UAE tech leaders believe that the benefits of XaaS technologies are worth the risks. This puts them 21% ahead of tech leaders around the world. XaaS, or "Everything as a Service," means getting various resources and services over the internet through subscriptions. It includes things like Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and more. XaaS helps businesses adapt quickly to changing needs, save money, and stay up to date with regular updates and improvements.

The report has also found that in the UAE, information security is a key driver of digital transformation due to regulatory requirements and rising cybersecurity concerns. More than half (56%) of tech leaders emphasize the importance of meeting customer demands for enhanced data privacy and cybersecurity in shaping their strategies.

However, 47% of tech leaders in the UAE identify underdeveloped data management strategies as a hurdle to transformation (compared to the global average of 34%). Furthermore, 43% of respondents highlight the limitations of legacy technology, highlighting the necessity of innovative strategies that directly address these challenges.

Tomorrow’s tech leaders envision digital evolution holistically, cultivating innovation across all industries. As the UAE sets out to achieve its centennial 2071 ambitions, technology breakthroughs can reshape the future of education, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and ESG.

Methodology of the report

KPMG surveyed 2100 technology professionals globally, including 70 in the UAE. The UAE respondents worked in industries including energy, financial services, government, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, retail and consumer packaged goods, tech, and education. The companies they were a part of all reported USD 100 million or above in annual revenue. The sizes of the companies varied, with a small proportion having less than 100 employees, while others had more than 10,000.

