The company's latest report reveals a notable 10% increase in blocking more than 161 billion threats globally.

Kuwait - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Report, which revealed that it has blocked more than 161 billion threats, marking a significant 10% annual rise comparing to the previous year’s global figures and issued a warning, highlighting that attackers are employing increasingly sophisticated techniques to target a smaller number of victims, potentially leading to higher financial gains.

Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2023 titled “Calibrating Expansion,” serves as a compelling reminder that enterprises must maintain a proactive approach in managing risks across the entire attack surface in today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Additionally, the report revealed a 349% year-over-year surge in email malware detection worldwide. In contrast, detections of malicious and phishing URLs decreased by 27% year-over-year. Cloud app access posed the greatest risk, with Trend's Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) recording nearly 83 billion access attempts.

In Kuwait, Trend Micro has demonstrated its commitment in the cybersecurity field by effectively blocking and detecting over 17 million threats. This impressive figure encompasses the prevention of over 8.2 million email threats and over 1.9 million malicious URL victim attacks. Additionally, Trend Micro identified and stopped more than 4.2 million malware attacks, showcasing its prowess in safeguarding digital assets and networks across the Middle East.

"The digital world is transforming at an unprecedented rate. With the new technologies, devices, and platforms we're not only witnessing a surge in convenience but also an increase in cyber risks”, said Rasheed Al Odah, Managing Director, Middle East, Trend Micro. “Our 2023 annual cybersecurity report signifies our capability as a formidable shield against modern threats. Leveraging our advanced solutions and AI capabilities, we've demonstrated unwavering resilience in navigating through these complexities, ensuring Kuwait's digital frontiers remain secure amidst the constant evolution of new challenges”.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape of Kuwait, the importance of cybersecurity has never been more pronounced. With the digital footprint of both individuals and organizations growing exponentially, Kuwait has taken significant strides through the establishment of its National Cyber Security Strategy to ensure its cybersecurity measures are robust and in line with global standards. In this journey, Trend Micro is dedicated to strengthening Kuwait's cybersecurity resilience through its innovation and expertise.

