New insights reveal rapid AI uptake among UAE professionals, yet personal connections continue to drive career growth

AI usage skyrockets from 56% to 80% in just one year as UAE professionals rapidly embrace new tools

Despite AI boom, human intuition remains irreplaceable with 85% saying trusted colleagues provide insights AI cannot offer

With this shift 79% say a supportive environment is more important than ever, and nearly 1 in 3 UAE professionals are turning to online communities to stay connected

United Arab Emirates: The UAE’s workforce is experiencing an AI revolution. New research from LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, reveals that AI adoption has surged dramatically over the past year, with 80% of UAE professionals now using AI tools regularly a remarkable increase from 56% in 2024 and the second highest adoption rate globally after India.

This rapid embrace highlights growing enthusiasm for AI’s potential. More than three-quarters of professionals (77%) express optimism about how AI can enhance their daily work, while 81% enjoy experimenting with AI and learning new skills every day. Additionally, 73% report using AI more frequently and confidently than they did just a year ago.

The learning challenge: AI as a 'second job'

While there is a clear uptick with the wider AI adoption in the UAE, many are feeling the strain of keeping pace with evolving demands. An overwhelming 73% of professionals describe learning new AI skills as “having a second job” and 61% believe they are not yet leveraging AI to its fullest potential at work.

Yet the motivation to upskill is strong, with nearly three-quarters investing personal time and resources, using free tools (73%) and employer-led training (68%). But the pace of change is creating pressure: 48.4% feel mounting expectations and 65% feel pushed to use AI in more advanced and creative ways.

These findings reveal a workforce eager to innovate but in need of robust support and structured training to fully harness AI’s transformative potential.

“UAE professionals are working hard to stay ahead of the curve, often learning AI skills on their own time and dime,” says Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader at LinkedIn. “This rapid shift brings pressure, but it also reflects a real hunger for growth. In moments of change, people naturally turn to their networks - not just for advice, but for reassurance, shared experience, and support that AI can’t offer. That human connection is what helps build confidence and momentum as they navigate the new world of work.”

Personal connections still drive career success in the UAE

Despite the rise of AI, human connection continues to shape career paths in the UAE. A large majority (85%) say trusted colleagues offer insights AI can’t, and 82% believe personal connections carry more weight in hiring than qualifications.

This is especially true for those starting out, with 74% saying relationships are more critical than ever for early-career success. And the impact is real: one in three UAE professionals have landed a job or advanced their career thanks to support from their network.

The human touch in an AI world

As AI continues to transform the world of work, UAE professionals are recognizing its role as a powerful enabler, not a replacement. 79% say a supportive environment is more important than ever, and nearly 1 in 3 are turning to online communities to stay connected. This is also reflected in an over 30% rise in comments on LinkedIn globally this fiscal year.

Encouragingly, 39% say AI has freed up more time to engage with colleagues. AI is helping people work smarter - but it’s the human touch that builds trust, drives teams forward, and creates lasting impact.

Methodology

This research was conducted by Censuswide, with 500 professionals in full-time or part-time employment in United Arab Emirates between 03.07.25 - 28.07.25. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide are members of the British Polling Council.

