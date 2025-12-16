Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE and Gulf are emerging among the world’s most proactive regions on sustainability, according to PROI Worldwide’s new Global ESG Report 2025. Produced by the world’s largest partnership of independent communications consultancies - with more than 90 partner agencies in over 65 countries - the report finds that the Middle East is strengthening regulation, raising expectations and linking sustainability directly to economic growth. Mojo Communications Consultancy contributed the UAE and Gulf perspective as PROI’s regional partner for the past decade.

Governments and businesses in the region are moving quickly to integrate sustainability into commercial priorities and regulation. In the UAE, the climate law, in force since 30 May 2025, requires every business to measure, report and cut emissions by 2026 or face financial penalties.

Sustainability as an economic priority

The report notes that Gulf economies, historically defined by oil wealth, have become among the most active globally in mandating ESG commitments. Sustainability is now tied to job creation, innovation and wider economic diversification. National strategies such as Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Net Zero 2050 and Qatar National Vision 2030 reinforce this approach.

The findings reflect a broader global shift towards demanding evidence of ESG progress, while showing that Gulf markets are moving with greater alignment and momentum.

Public communication is also becoming more grounded, with terms such as responsible business, sustainability, resilience and inclusion used more widely, while ESG terminology remains essential for regulatory and investor requirements.

Marianna Wisden, Associate Partner at Mojo Communications Consultancy, said:

“Sustainability here is driven by outcomes that genuinely matter to people. It shapes how companies create jobs, build skills and support a future that relies on a broader base than oil alone. The frameworks are in place and businesses are getting on with the work. As real results emerge, they will build confidence in what our region can achieve at scale.”

Social and governance priorities gaining urgency

Environmental commitments are well established across the region. The report notes that the focus is now shifting to the social and governance pillars, with clearer reporting on skills development, national workforce participation and greater inclusion. The UAE has made gender balance a clear national priority, with government policy encouraging stronger representation of women in leadership and across key sectors. These are the areas where the benefits of sustainability become visible in daily life.

The UAE’s hosting of COP28 in 2023 marked a turning point in expectations and helped position the region as an active contributor to global climate progress. Since then, scrutiny of how businesses deliver on their commitments has grown steadily. The report suggests that the next phase will be assessed less on declared ambitions and more on evidence of progress for communities as well as for the climate.

Regional examples highlighted in the report include Ecolab’s cross sector work to improve sustainable water management, circular economy efforts led by EQUATE Petrochemicals, gender balance achieved within Mars’ regional workforce, and strengthened accountability at Spinneys through linking Executive KPIs with ESG performance targets. Together these show companies improving performance, strengthening governance and contributing directly to national priorities.

