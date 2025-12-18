Omnichannel shopping rules this holiday season, with 90% of the respondents turning to physical stores and 87% buying gifts from e-commerce marketplaces

61% of UAE shoppers use AI to help with holiday purchases

Dubai, UAE: Mastercard's Consumer Shopper Snapshot 2025 shows that value for money tops UAE holiday shoppers’ wish lists, the majority make purchases through multiple channels, and they are increasingly turning to AI to make the process easier. The report, based on a survey conducted in collaboration with The Harris Poll among 4,000+ adult respondents across four key markets, including 1000+ in the UAE, provides a unique insight into purchasing behaviors this holiday season.

“Our first-ever Consumer Shopper Snapshot identifies three main trends shaping the way UAE consumers shop in the run-up to the holidays – focus on value, popularity of omnichannel shopping and the rise of AI-driven personalized experiences. These trends underpin an ongoing shift towards intentional shopping – planning earlier, spending wiser and using technology to make every dirham count,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP and Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

Strategic shoppers care about value

With 80% prioritizing value in the gifts they buy and 76% saying rising costs have made shopping today more stressful, consumers have adopted a distinctly strategic mindset. They now begin their holiday shopping journeys months in advance with budgeting and saving. They also carry out extensive research, with 89% regularly reading reviews before purchasing and 88% comparing prices across retailers.

While UAE shoppers are cautious, they are highly motivated by the right incentives. Sales triggers are powerful, with 82% of the surveyed responding to personalized discount codes, and 81% regularly waiting to buy until a wish-listed item goes on sale. In addition, 79% tend to make purchases towards the end of limited-time sales, when further reductions kick in, and 74% do most of their holiday shopping during major sale days.

Consumers drive omnichannel holiday shopping push

Regularly used by 90% of UAE respondents, physical retail remains the favorite holiday shopping channel, followed by e-commerce marketplace platforms, such as Amazon or eBay, opted for by 87% of the country’s consumers.

Resale is a growing trend as 71% of the surveyed, including 80% of Millennials, regularly thrift-shop, whether online or in store. Social commerce is another go-to gifting channel, with 63% of shoppers saying they trust it more than they used to. Almost a half (47%) watch YouTube or social media reviews and demos as research while holiday shopping, and 51% trust influencer recommendations more than their friends’.

AI emerges as this year’s personal holiday shopper

UAE consumers are embracing AI’s role in shopping, with 61% already regularly using AI as their little helper with holiday purchases. Especially younger consumers see AI as a stress- and time-saving tool that helps them shop smarter. More than a half (57%) of the respondents rely on AI to recommend unique and thoughtful gifts, with 51% trusting AI advice more than their own judgment about what people like.

According to the report, 43% of the surveyed turn to AI for personalized product suggestions, 41% to find the best deal on a potential purchase and 37% to power search functionality on retailer websites. AI’s most attractive capabilities for the future include summarizing thousands of reviews instantly (50%), estimating how long products will last (49%) and warning when purchases exceed the gift budget (48%, increasing to 71% for Boomers).

Consumers embrace holiday vibes

Consumers are generally feeling positive about holiday shopping, with top emotions reported being excitement (64%) and connection (35%). The majority (65%) admit to treating themselves to gifts while shopping for others. Trending gift purchases reflect indulgence, with specialty foods (44%), fashion accessories (40%) and beauty products (37%) leading shopping lists.

