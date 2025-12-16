Dubai’s prime residential market has recorded another strong year, with nearly 6,000 residential transactions above AED 10 million completed by mid-November 2025, representing a 24.4 per cent year-on-year increase, according to Savills Middle East’s Dubai Prime Residential Market report.

The findings point to five consecutive years of growth across both transaction volumes and capital values, underpinned by sustained international demand, continued wealth inflows and limited supply across established prime communities. Dubai’s stable political environment, favourable business conditions and tax-efficient framework continue to support its appeal among high-net-worth individuals and global families relocating to the emirate.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East, said: “Dubai’s prime residential market continues to demonstrate exceptional depth and resilience. Demand from global and regional high-net-worth buyers remains strong, supported by wealth migration, limited supply in established prime communities and the city’s continued evolution as a world-leading lifestyle and business hub. Looking ahead, we expect villas to remain a key focus for buyers seeking space and long-term family living, while best-in-class branded and waterfront developments continue to attract strong interest. These fundamentals position Dubai’s prime and super-prime markets well for further growth into 2026.”

Transactions above AED 10million have been largely driven by off-plan activity, which accounted for 73% of prime transactions in 2025, supported by a number of major launches including The Oasis, Palm Jebel Ali, Eden Hills and Jumeirah Golf Estates Phase 2. Within the segment, off-plan villas have emerged as the dominant driver of activity, representing 51% of all year-to-date transactions over AED 10 million, reflecting a clear preference for larger homes, privacy and long-term ownership.

Rachael Kennerley, Director of Research at Savills Middle East, added: “The prime residential market in Dubai has once again recorded record-breaking transaction levels, reflecting the surge in demand in this segment. The off-plan market is particularly active, accounting for 73% of all transactions over AED 10 million. Villas dominate this market segment, aligning with prime buyer preferences including privacy, indoor-outdoor living and generous space requirements.”

While transactions in the AED 10–20 million bracket continue to account for the majority of prime activity, demand at the upper end of the market has strengthened further. Transactions above AED 20 million have grown at a similar pace, with both segments recording 24% year-on-year growth, highlighting continued appetite for super-prime homes across the city.

Villas accounted for 70% of all transactions exceeding AED 10 million in 2025, in contrast to the sub-AED 10 million market, where apartments dominate. Prime apartment demand remains concentrated in waterfront locations and branded residential developments, with Dubai retaining its position as the most active city globally for branded residences. Leading villa-led prime locations in 2025 included The Oasis, Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Jumeirah, while top apartment communities included Dubai Harbour, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai’s position as a global wealth hub continues to underpin demand at the top end of the residential market. Savills’ Wealth Trends Report ranks Dubai as the leading global destination for high-net-worth individuals, supported by its strength across business environment, lifestyle, family infrastructure and security. In 2025, European buyers were the most active in the prime market, accounting for 58% of AED 10M+ transactions completed by Savills, followed by Asian buyers at 23%, reflecting the city’s broad international appeal.

Looking ahead, Savills expects demand across Dubai’s prime and super-prime residential markets to remain resilient into 2026, supported by population growth and ongoing wealth migration, with buyer activity continuing to be shaped by lifestyle-led purchasing decisions.

Here’s a link to the full report: Dubai Prime Residential Report 2025

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.