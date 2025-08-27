The ACCA and IMA Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) showed improving global confidence in Q2 2025, with the index reaching its highest since Q3 2024. That said, confidence among accountants is still at a low level by historical standards.

The New Orders and Capital Expenditure indices both declined modestly, although the former is at its historical average and the latter not much below. Meanwhile, the Employment Index improved and is not that far below its historical average.

Of the major regions, confidence in North America rose in Q2, aided by some improvement in sentiment among U.S.-based accountants, but it remains depressed by historical standards. Western Europe saw another moderate gain, while confidence fell sharply in Asia Pacific, erasing the gains made in Q1 2025.

The survey showed differing dynamics elsewhere, with the Capital Expenditure Index falling markedly while the Employment Index registered a decent increase. Both measures remain well above their historical averages. Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents reporting increased operating costs fell significantly and is now below its average. Overall, the indices remain consistent with quite an encouraging picture for the region.

Survey responses taken after the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel showed little perceivable negative impact on sentiment. Growth in the region should remain bolstered by healthy expansions in the non-oil economies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the ongoing rise in oil production as OPEC+ countries continue to reverse past production cuts. Geopolitics, however, remains a major downside risk.

“Despite ongoing global and regional uncertainties, the Middle East continues to demonstrate resilience and growth momentum,” said Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia & Middle East at ACCA. “The Q2 findings show that businesses are adapting well - with confidence, employment and new orders all holding strong. This is a clear signal that both oil and non-oil economies, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are providing a solid foundation for sustainable growth.”

Jonathan Ashworth, Chief Economist, ACCA, said: ‘Global growth has generally proved quite resilient in the first half of 2025, despite the large increases in U.S. tariffs and massive rise in uncertainty. While the key GECS indicators are certainly not pointing to a global economy in rude health, with confidence in particular remaining low, neither are they suggesting that a major downswing is imminent.’

‘Nevertheless, with higher tariffs likely to push U.S. inflation higher over coming months, and as uncertainty and tariffs weigh on the U.S. and global economies, some slowing in global growth looks likely over the second half of 2025.’

Alain Mulder, Senior Director, Europe Operations & Global Special Projects at IMA said: ‘Global cost pressures eased according to accountants, although there are divergent regional pressures. The proportion of North American respondents reporting increased operating costs eased slightly, although it remains on the high side historically after the large increase in Q1, raising the risk that firms may attempt to raise prices over coming months.’

‘Rising inflation would complicate the task of the Federal Reserve, if slowing growth and an easing jobs market begins to increase the need for a loosening in monetary policy.’

For the first time, geopolitics topped accountants' global risk priorities in Q2. Economic fears tied with regulatory and compliance risks as the second highest risk priority. Talent scarcity and cybersecurity remain critical but were slightly less prominent this quarter. Climate change, fraud, and supply chain risks remained lower down the agenda for respondents, suggesting a renewed focus on macro-external volatility, with boards and executives reacting to intensifying global conflicts, regulatory unpredictability and economic pressure.

Read the full report here.

For media enquiries, contact:

Middle East:

Natalie Glorney

natalie@jolachudy.net

Sheila Tobias

sheila@jolachudy.net

ACCA News Room

E: newsroom@accaglobal.com

accaglobal.com

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our ambition is to lead the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About GECS

The Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), carried out jointly by ACCA and IMA, is the largest regular economic survey of accountants around the world, in both the number of respondents and the range of economic variables it monitors. The GECS has been conducted every quarter since 2011. Its main indices are good lead indicators of economic activity and provide a valuable insight into the views of finance professionals on key variables, such as investment, employment and costs.

Fieldwork for the 2025 Q2 survey took place between 3-25 June 2025, gathering 420 responses.