Middle East: Bain & Company has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Management and Net-Zero Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (#US53559524, June 2025,). The report highlights that Bain’s work with clients “focuses on linking carbon-related value creation to business outcomes, offering expertise across sectors and collaborating with nonprofits and business forums.”

The assessment provides a comprehensive analysis of Bain’s capabilities, expertise, and offerings in carbon accounting and Net Zero services and highlighted “capabilities in sustainability integration, regulatory compliance, and technology-driven solutions.” Client testimonials further reinforced the firm’s strengths, helping secure its position in the Leaders category.

IDC MarketScape’s evaluation notes that Bain’s work “differentiates through its ability to effectively consult clients on selling their sustainable efforts to customers, providing financial direct value to clients undergoing a sustainable transition,” and that clients should “choose to partner with Bain & Co. in situations where they are having difficulty operationalizing and monetizing their carbon reduction strategies.” The report identified Bain’s key capabilities including “decarbonization strategy and planning, value creation, operations and supply chain decarbonization, climate risk mitigation, and carbon management, tracking, and reporting.

According to the report, Bain’s Carbon Accounting capabilities “assists organizations in measuring, managing, and reducing their carbon footprint through a data-driven approach,” and through its Comprehensive Emissions Measurement, tracks “Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions using technical knowledge and sector-specific expertise.” The firm’s Regulatory Compliance and Reporting capabilities include providing “guidance on sustainability regulations and reporting, integrating sustainability into business operations and developing climate transition plans,” through collaboration with organizations such as “GFANZ, WBCSD, and SBTi.”

The IDC MarketScape also recognized Bain’s digital tools and use of advanced analytics for enhanced carbon tracking that “integrates emissions data across business units through a combination of software tools and strategy partnerships,” such as Carbon Cube, its proprietary tool for “upstream Scope 3 emission tracking and supply chain carbon footprinting based on spend cube,” and ARC for Carbon that “facilitates carbon reduction tracking and serves as a single source of truth for carbon reporting.” Additionally, the report acknowledged Bain’s strategic partnerships with organizations including Persefoni, a “carbon management SaaS platform, to provide a solution for carbon management and accounting,” and Terralytiq, to help focus on “AI-enabled supply chain emission analysis and product carbon footprints.”

The report noted, “Clients should choose to partner with Bain & Co. in situations where they are having difficulty operationalizing and monetizing their carbon reduction strategies, Bain is uniquely positioned to aide clients that necessitate a clear financial case for their net-zero efforts.” The report also identified the cornerstone of Bain’s Net Zero capability as the “Net Zero Navigator (NZN), a tool jointly developed with Persefoni.” This platform “enables decarbonization pathway simulation to help guide clients in designing and executing decarbonization strategies” that include “Marginal Abatement Cost Curves (MACCs) and a proprietary decarbonization lever library.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape in Worldwide Carbon Management and Net-Zero Services,” said Torsten Lichtenau, a Bain partner and head of the firm’s Carbon Transition practice globally. “At Bain, we believe that explicitly linking decarbonization to value creation and embedding it into the business strategy and execution is what it takes to make progress on the climate front. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to be the trusted and differentiated advisor to our clients to drive resilience and growth from the carbon transition.”

An excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape report can be accessed here.

