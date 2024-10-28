Dubai, UAE – As the UAE National Day holidays approach, musafir.com , the UAE’s leading online travel agency, reports an exhilarating 35% increase in travel bookings compared to same time last year. This surge reflects a growing enthusiasm among travelers eager to explore new destinations and create unforgettable experiences.

Key Insights:

Changing Booking Demographics:

musafir.com ’s insights reveal that family trips account for 35% of bookings, followed by couples at 30% , groups of friends at 15% , and solo travelers at 12% . This highlights the diverse travel preferences among different groups.

In terms of booking behavior, while the UAE market traditionally leans towards last-minute travel arrangements, there has been a noticeable shift. Currently, 30% are planning ahead, particularly for destinations requiring visas, signaling a growing awareness of the benefits of early bookings.

65% of travelers are opting for immersive 5-7 day itineraries , allowing for quality time with family and a deeper exploration of destinations. This trend reflects a desire for meaningful travel experiences and the opportunity to engage with new cultures.

Popular choices include iconic cities like Paris, known for its art and culture; Rome, where history meets gastronomy; and scenic locations such as Lisbon and Budapest. Travelers are particularly excited about combo packages, such as Switzerland- Paris and Switzerland-Italy, offering a seamless blend of cultural experiences and breathtaking landscapes. Latvia is gaining traction for its enchanting landscapes and rich history, particularly its capital, Riga, known for stunning architecture and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Southeast Asia is also popular as travelers explore packages for Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. These destinations are favored for their rich cultures and stunning landscapes, allowing for diverse experiences. Adventure seekers are drawn to South Africa and Japan, known for thrilling activities that create lasting memories.

Popularity of Short Breaks:

45% of travelers are seeking 3-4 night short breaks to nearby destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives and Azerbaijan . These quick getaways allow travelers to recharge while experiencing new cultures and landscapes, making them ideal for families and professionals alike.

While 70% of travelers prefer traditional tourist activities, 30% seek unique experiences that set their trips apart. Growing interest in destinations like Tunisia and Morocco highlights a trend toward authentic encounters, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in local lifestyles and traditions.

Group departure is gaining popularity for many reasons. It provides a more structured and hassle-free experience, with everything from flights and accommodation to guided tours and activities organized in advance. This can be especially beneficial for travelers who prefer a sense of security and convenience. Additionally, group departures often offer cost savings. By traveling with a group, you can benefit from discounted rates on flights, accommodations, and activities.

Travelers are showing a noticeable increase in interest in neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar , which are actively promoting winter tourism through exciting events and festivals. The upcoming Riyadh Season and cultural festivals in Qatar attract many, while others plan to utilize National Day holidays for Umrah pilgrimages , benefiting from favorable weather conditions and spiritual significance.

An exciting trend in travel is the significant increase in cruise tourism, with many families opting for all-inclusive cruise packages starting at just AED 1,299. Guests choose from 2-night or 3-night packages that offer local explorations, including journeys between the UAE and Oman.

Travelers can enjoy world-class amenities and entertainment while experiencing the thrill of a once-in-a-lifetime cruise vacation—all at an incredibly affordable price. This option allows families to relax and create unforgettable memories without the hassle of extensive planning.

Young Travellers Explore Budget Destinations:

Notably, younger travelers aged 22-27 years are gravitating towards unique, budget-friendly destinations with packages ranging from AED 2,500 to AED 3,500 per person.

“The feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive,” shared Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com. “Many are optimistic and excited about their upcoming trips, eager to explore and celebrate. Local tourism businesses are also gearing up to cater to diverse preferences, offering everything from all-inclusive relaxation packages to exhilarating theme park adventures at Warner Bros, LEGOLAND etc. Another interesting aspect is the rise in cruise tourism, many families and groups looking for short breaks and staycations choose the all-inclusive cruise packages.

At musafir.com, we are committed to providing seamless travel experiences, whether it’s through our all-inclusive packages starting at just AED 2,999 or our unique curated holiday options. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, especially for popular destinations such as Europe, America, Japan, South Africa etc. where visa requirements may necessitate early arrangements.”

For Schengen visas and group departures to Switzerland – Paris – Italy & Latvia, musafir.com guarantees visa appointments, recommending travelers plan 6-8 weeks in advance for a smooth travel experience. With musafir.com all-inclusive packages covering air tickets, visas, meals, hotels, attractions, and more, travelers can enjoy stress-free arrangements and focus on creating lasting memories.

Whether you're looking to unwind with family, explore new destinations, or indulge in local delicacies, there’s something for everyone. From vibrant parades to historical landmarks, each itinerary showcases the best of heritage and traditions. Additionally, vacationers can take advantage of the Buy Now, Pay Later scheme, offering flexible payment options through Tabby, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Ajman Bank.

For more information, visit https://www.musafir.com/Holidays/uae-national-day-tour-packages.aspx