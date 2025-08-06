Oman Air is planning to introduce its first-ever city check-in centre in Muscat, allowing passengers to drop off their bags and check in ahead of their flight.

This service will eliminate last-minute bag counts and long airport queues, allowing passengers to head straight to immigration and streamline the pre-flight process, reported Times of Oman, citing a senior offical.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air, said: “We are actually looking to trial that, to see how it goes. We are not sure whether it will work here because it doesn't work everywhere.”

On the timeline, he said it is likely to open by the end of the year.

Recently, Oman Air has introduced a convenient city check-in service for its guests travelling from Salalah, aimed at easing travel during the busy khareef season.

