Riyadh: A recent report issued by Oxford Economics, an independent global advisory firm specializing in data-driven economic analysis and forecasts, has revealed the significant scale of McDonald's economic and social impact in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the period from April 2024 to March 2025.

According to the report, the company's total contribution to Saudi Arabia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached approximately SAR 3.6 billion, while its operations supported more than 22,500 jobs across various related sectors, underscoring its role as an active partner in strengthening the national economy and advancing sustainable development.

Economic Impact: A Multiplier Effect Beyond Operations

The report shows that McDonald's Saudi Arabia's economic contribution is circulated across three integrated levels: a direct contribution of SAR 1.1 billion from the company's operations, an indirect contribution of SAR 1.7 billion generated through spending with local suppliers, and an induced impact of SAR 800 million reflecting the spending of employees and workers across the supply chain.

Among the report's key findings, every SAR 1 million of McDonald's direct contribution generates an additional SAR 2.2 million in Saudi Arabia's GDP across various sectors underscoring the strength of the company's multiplier effect on the national economy.

Physical Footprint and Service Scale

McDonald's Saudi Arabia operates more than 438 restaurants across different regions of the Kingdom. During the reporting period, the company served more than 121 million meals, including over 89 million meals in restaurants and more than 32 million meals in home delivery service and other locations.

Employment and Empowering National Talent

The report also indicated that McDonald's operations in the Kingdom supported more than 22,500 jobs, including 13,078 direct jobs within restaurants and management, and 9,450 indirect jobs across supply chains and related sectors.

This investment also extended to talent development, with the company investing more than SAR 4.6 million in training and development programs. Over the same period, McDonald's Saudi Arabia delivered more than 2,500 training hours and awarded over 6,000 certifications in restaurant operations, customer service, and team leadership, reflecting the company's commitment to empower national talents and creating opportunities for Saudi youth.

Community Social Responsibility: A Genuine Partnership with Society

The report further highlighted McDonald's active social presence, with the company team contributing more than 53,000 volunteer hours in support of a range of initiatives including collaborations with local associations, school visits, and environmental sustainability efforts.

In addition, the company provided more than SAR 4 million in donations to organizations serving individuals with Down syndrome, young Saudi innovators, and people with disabilities, and donated more than 28,000 meals to schools, underprivileged families, orphans, and cultural and religious occasions.

All these initiatives fall under McDonald's Saudi Arabia's corporate social responsibility platform, "Minkom Wa Feekom", which reflects the company's commitment to being an integral part of Saudi society by supporting local initiatives, empowering diverse groups, and actively contributing to the development of the community it serves.

Commitment to the Future: Continued Investment in the Saudi Market

McDonald's reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Saudi market through an investment of more than SAR 312 million in building new restaurants and upgrading existing ones, representing approximately 11% of its total supplier spending. This reflects the company's confidence in the Kingdom's future and its contribution to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Prince Mishaal Bin Khalid Al Saud

Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Riyadh International Catering Company, the franchise owner of McDonald’s restaurants in the Central, Eastern, and Northern regions of Saudi Arabia

said: "This report reflects the outcome of a year of diligent, continuous work and a firm commitment to playing an active role in the Kingdom's national development journey. From the very beginning, we have believed that the responsibility of the private sector is not limited to achieving operational growth but extends to creating sustainable economic and social value that helps empower young national talent, strengthen partnerships with the community, and actively contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This impact would not have been possible without the supportive development environment enabled by our wise leadership, and the trust and enabling framework extended to the private sector to fulfil its role in the nation's progress and development. This allows McDonald's to remain an active partner in advancing development, empowering young Saudi talent, and supporting community initiatives that leave a tangible and lasting impact in service of this beloved nation."

McDonald's operates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Riyadh International Catering Corporation, the exclusive franchisee for the Central, Eastern, and Northern regions, and Ali Reza Food Services Co. Ltd., the exclusive franchisee for Jeddah and the Western and Southern regions. The company is committed to aligning its global brand with local culture, offering halal-certified products, supporting local suppliers, and contributing to the Kingdom's national development objectives under Saudi Vision 2030.

To view the full report, please visit: أثرنا واصل