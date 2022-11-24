Abu Dhabi: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has appointed a new Country Director and Editorial Manager that will be overseeing the 2023 annual research on the emirate.

Gita Evele takes on the role of Country Director, while Irfaan Jaffer is the global research and advisory firm’s Editorial Manager for the emirate. Together, they will work to produce The Report: Abu Dhabi 2023, OBG’s forthcoming report on the emirate’s economic development and investment opportunities, as well as other key content.

Since joining OBG, Evele has played an active role in producing investment research tools for several key markets across the Gulf, both through the pandemic and when she worked on landmark advisory products, including the company’s Covid-19 Response Reports, ESG and Growth & Recovery report. Most recently, she spearheaded the relaunch of OBG’s operations in Bahrain and Kuwait, re-establishing the Group’s strategic partnerships and relationships there across both the public and private sectors. A European Business Studies graduate, Evele brings wide-ranging professional experience to her role, including time spent managing projects on emerging economies in East and West Africa.

Evele takes up her post alongside Jaffer, who will be overseeing the compilation of business intelligence on the emirate. Jaffer is also well acquainted with the region’s socioeconomic development, having led the research and sectoral analysis undertaken for OBG’s previous projects on Oman and Qatar. Over the years, he has carried out hundreds of interviews with high-level executives and government officials across the Gulf which have helped to ensure that OBG retains its position as a market leader in its field. Jaffer studied Finance at the University of Florida. During a varied career, he has overseen the launch of long-haul transportation businesses in the US and East Africa.

Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, said that Evele and Jaffer were taking up their roles at a time when Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a diversified, sustainable economy, in line with its Economic Vision 2030 roadmap, were gaining pace.

“A swift policy response enabled Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE to stem fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing the emirate to remain focused on boosting non-oil growth, especially in high-value-added segments of the economy,” Treeck said. “Gita and Irfaan have long tracked this important region’s socioeconomic development, acquiring extensive on-the-ground experience in several key markets. I’m sure their expert knowledge and understanding of the Gulf will serve them well on this landmark project, which will undoubtedly be of interest to business leaders keen to learn more about Abu Dhabi’s many investment opportunities.”

The Report: Abu Dhabi 2023 will mark the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments, and contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors. The report will be available online and in print.

The Report: Abu Dhabi 2023 forms part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including ESG and Future Readiness reports, country-specific outlook articles, and interviews. OBG has been providing continuous research on Abu Dhabi since 2005.

