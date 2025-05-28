Leading Abu Dhabi Brokerage, Oia Properties, highlights the array of ready residential projects on Yas Island, perfect for savvy investors looking to capitalize on the uplift from the announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi – Oia Properties, the award-winning real estate agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, reveals its top investment opportunities in Yas Island. A world-class tourism and leisure hub, Yas Island’s recent announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a major touristic coup, and yet another reason why Yas is one of Abu Dhabi’s preferred addresses and a dynamic residential investment destination. The integration of premium residences, plus the existing exhilaraiton from Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit makes the island uniquely appealing, especially with limited hotel inventory. Oia notes that clients particularly benefit from outstanding ROI in short-term lettings and vacation rentals.

At the heart of Yas Island’s success story is its array of high quality residential communities combining exceptional locations, thoughtfully designed homes, and access to some of the island’s best amenities, from waterfront apartments, golf course retreats, or vibrant urban addresses. Choosing a ready-to-move property means buyers can experience a premium lifestyle without waiting years for construction and delivery of an off-plan unit.

Oia Properties selects its top recommendations for ready investment opportunites on Yas Island:

Mayan – Resort-Style Living Overlooking Yas Links

Mayan stands out with its mix of luxury, privacy, and direct beach access. Located next to Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Mayan offers a beautiful collection of studios, apartments (1-4 bedrooms), and spacious beach houses with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, the golf course, or lush mangroves.

Properties start from AED 695,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, with larger three-bedroom units reaching around AED 7.78 million. Every residence features spacious living areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, and modern fitted kitchens, with select units including maid’s rooms and expansive private terraces.

Highlights:

Private beach access

Multiple swimming pools and sun decks

Fully equipped gym, sauna, and steam rooms

Children’s play areas (indoor and outdoor)

24/7 concierge and security

Underground parking and community spaces

Ansam – Mediterranean Charm Meets Modern Comfort

Set along the west side of Yas Island and overlooking the greens of Yas Links, Ansam offers low-rise, Andalusian-style apartment buildings designed for relaxed, community-driven living at a relatively affordable price. Perfect for families and couples, Ansam’s homes range from charming studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments, with starting prices from AED 629,000. Each apartment features classic design touches, modern interiors, and private balconies, many offering golf course or sea views.

Highlights Include:

Infinity pools and landscaped gardens

Fully equipped gym and wellness areas

Jogging and cycling trails

BBQ spaces and children’s play areas

Marina & yacht club access

Residents at Ansam enjoy being close to Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, and an array of cafes, restaurants, and leisure facilities, while living in a quieter, more residential part of Yas Island.

Water’s Edge – Canal-Side Living At Its Best

For those who dream of waterfront living without the heavy price tag, Water’s Edge delivers. Located along Yas Island’s canal, Water’s Edge offers contemporary studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments starting from AED 870,000, ready for an immediate move. Each apartment is designed to maximise space and light, with open-plan living areas, built-in wardrobes, balconies, and sleek modern finishes.

Lifestyle Features At Water’s Edge Include:

800m private canal promenade with cafes and shops

Jogging tracks and multi-sports courts

Swimming pools and gyms

24/7 gated security

Children’s playgrounds and landscaped gardens

The location is another major advantage: residents are just minutes from Yas Mall, Yas Beach, and all of Yas Island’s attractions. Water’s Edge also boasts excellent rental potential, with strong ROI figures making it a popular choice for investors.

Yas Golf Collection (Handover Soon — May 2025)

Although Yas Golf Collection is still under construction, it’s worth mentioning for buyers who want move-in ready luxury by next year. Situated next to Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Golf Collection offers fully furnished studios and 1-bedroom apartments, along with unfurnished 2 and 3-bedroom homes — all designed to maximise views across the golf course, the mangroves, and the Arabian Gulf.

Key Features Include:

Elegant, fully furnished units

Swimming pools, running tracks, and outdoor gyms

Cinema, gaming rooms, and social lounges

Direct access to Yas Beach and Yas Links Golf Course

Prices starting from AED 749,000

Perfect for both end-users and investors, Yas Golf Collection is designed to offer a lifestyle where leisure, work, and luxury living all come together. Handover is expected in Q1 2025, making it a great opportunity for buyers planning a move soon.

Regardless if you’re drawn to the waterfront promenades of Water’s Edge, the Mediterranean vibes of Ansam, or the resort-style living at Mayan, there’s something to match every preference and budget.

