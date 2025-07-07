Jeddah – According to the GoDaddy 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey, half of small businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia now primarily operate online, using websites, marketplaces, or social media to sell. This shows a clear shift as entrepreneurs embrace digital channels to reach customers, grow sales, and stay competitive in today’s market.

The Rise of Digital-First Small Businesses

Running a business today in the Kingdom means going beyond a physical store. While 30% of small businesses still work mainly from a physical location, one third (30%) now run their business primarily through their own website. Another 22% operate mostly on social media.

Sales channels also reflect this shift. Though 24% sell in person, 31% use online stores or marketplaces, and another 41% sell directly through social media.

This mix of physical and digital approaches shows that Saudi small businesses are finding new ways to meet customers—whether in-store, online, or on social media. The ability to combine different methods indicates a significant evolution in business’ ability to adapt to customers’ needs and preferences.

Social Media: A Key Tool with Real Challenges

Social media plays a major role in how small businesses in Saudi Arabia operate and grow. Nearly 94% of entrepreneurs say it’s important to their sales strategy, and a clear majority (68%) say it’s very important. It has also become the top place to learn about running a business: 74% turn to social media for insights, ahead of traditional educational resources like books and blogs (35%), and even artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT (47%).

But while the value is clear, so are the challenges. When it comes to managing their social media presence, many entrepreneurs struggle with content. 34% say it’s hard to come up with engaging ideas for posts, and another 32% don’t have enough time to create and post regularly. Even when content is shared, converting engagement into sales remains difficult—51% say they have trouble converting followers into customers, and 52% can’t reach the right audience.

“At GoDaddy, we realize how much potential entrepreneurs have—and we also understand how hard it is to turn online effort into real growth,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy. “That’s why we’re focused on giving them smart, easy tools like Show in Bio that can help turn social engagement into actual sales, without adding more work.”

These hurdles show that while social media is essential, it’s not easy. Entrepreneurs need smarter tools and support to turn digital activity into real business growth.

The Need for Smarter Tools and AI Support

As Saudi entrepreneurs go digital, many know exactly what would help them sell on social. Over half (52%) say they need better ways to reach the right audience, and almost half (48%) want simpler tools for creating and posting content, highlighting a clear demand for practical, time-saving solutions.

AI is starting to play a role, especially among proactive business owners. Those already using AI are more likely to want deeper insights into what’s working (49% vs. 44% of non-AI users) and more interested in easier tools for creating and posting content (50% vs. 43% of non-AI users). These preferences suggest that small businesses aren’t just experimenting with AI—they’re looking for smart, focused support that saves time and delivers results.

The Opportunity Ahead

As more small businesses in UAE move online, the need for effective tools and support continues to grow. GoDaddy is committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed with easy-to-use solutions like Show in Bio, GoDaddy Studio, and GoDaddy Airo® all designed to simplify digital marketing and turn engagement into real results.