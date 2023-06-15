76% of industry respondents say sustainability has fundamentally changed the way the industry operates

Survey results released ahead of major events including Paris Air Show, Dubai Air Show, and COP28, where sustainability will be in focus

Global survey canvassed aviation decision makers in six countries, including the UAE

Dubai, UAE:– As the aviation industry prepares to gather for the Paris Air Show next week and the Dubai Air Show in November, a global survey of 325 aviation decision makers in six countries, including the UAE, shows alignment on and investment in sustainability, but recognizes that accelerated support is needed to meet the industry’s 2050 goal*.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of GE Aerospace, shows an overwhelming majority of companies say they are turning sustainability words into action, with 76% of respondents believing sustainability has fundamentally changed the way the industry operates and a majority of those with sustainability strategies in place indicating that their company sustainability investments will grow or remain steady, even amid rising inflation and risk of recession.

Nearly one-third of respondents (30%) identify meeting the industry’s sustainability goal as the top current challenge, surpassing supply chain (19%) and labor issues (11%). This mirrors the industry’s broader sustainability push and collective goal of reaching net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. A strong majority (88%) report that their organizations already have sustainability strategies in place, with most saying that sustainability strategies have already had a major or moderate impact on how their company operates (74%), invests (73%), and hires (62%).

Allen Paxson, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Programs Strategy, GE Aerospace, said: “These results show that the aviation industry is committed to the goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, while also recognizing the need to accelerate efforts and ensure all key stakeholders are on the playing field. With GE Aerospace and our partner engines powering three-quarters of the world’s flights, we recognize the important responsibility we have to meet the industry ramp and do so more sustainably and more efficiently for our customers.”

While 46% believe the industry will meet its net zero goal by 2050, 32% say it will not, and 22% are unsure. On average, respondents believe the target will be met by 2055 and identify rising costs, budgetary pressure, supply issues, and energy resources as the biggest hurdles. 29% of respondents selected government as the external group applying the most pressure to accelerate sustainability, with 61% showing a preference for incentives and policy support over mandates and regulation. Respondents rank increased sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investment as the number one most important role for government to play in reaching the 2050 goal.

GE Aerospace began testing SAF in 2007, and today, all GE Aerospace and partner engines can run on approved SAF blends. The company, its customers, and partners are leading the way in the development of more efficient equipment, investing $2 billion in 2022 in aviation research and development. CFM, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, targets a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions in one generation compared to current engines through its Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) program. GE Aerospace is also collaborating with NASA and Boeing to develop a megawatt-class hybrid electric powertrain as part of its Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project. CFM also plans to develop a hydrogen combustion engine for ground and flight tests with Airbus.

*In October 2021, members of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), including GE Aerospace, adopted a long-term climate goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, confirming the aviation industry’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions in support of the Paris Agreement.

-Ends-

About the Study

These are the findings of a GE Aerospace/Ipsos poll conducted between May 2-11, 2023. For this survey, a sample of 325 aviation decision makers ages 26+ from the U.S., U.K., China, India, the UAE, and France were interviewed in English, Chinese, Arabic, or French. Respondents in the U.S., U.K., China, and France were interviewed online, while those in the UAE and India interviewed by telephone. To qualify, respondents needed to work full-time at or own a company with 100+ employees in the aviation/aerospace, transport and logistics, or travel sector, have a role as a middle manager or more senior, and have all, part, or some of the decision-making responsibility or input in the aviation/aerospace, transport, or logistics areas. The sample includes 57 respondents from the U.S., 56 respondents from the U.K., 50 respondents from China, 55 respondents from India, 55 respondents from the UAE, and 52 respondents from France.

The online sample was randomly drawn from opt-in partner online panel sources. The phone sample was drawn from partner proprietary databases as well as online third-party sources. Overall, the study’s sample does not rely on a population frame in the traditional sense. No post-hoc weights were applied to the data and the findings reflect the opinion of these respondents.

Statistical margins of error are not applicable to online non-probability polls. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error and measurement error. Where figures do not sum to 100, this is due to the effects of rounding. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 6.7 percentage points for all respondents. Ipsos calculates a design effect (DEFF) for each study based on the variation of the weights, following the formula of Kish (1965). This study had a credibility interval adjusted for design effect of the following (n=325, DEFF=1.5, adjusted Confidence Interval=+/-8.2 percentage points).

