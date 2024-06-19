Dubai: The exponential growth of AI is propelling NASDAQ to all-time highs. In fact, with NASDAQ Futures approaching the 20,000 threshold, US 100 retests the upper border of its up-trending channel since October 2022.

From Open AI to Microsoft’s Copilot, the momentum of the AI trend is overcoming market obstacles and surpassing concerns over monetary policies and regulatory risks. According to a McKinsey Global Survey, 72% of surveyed organizations now utilize AI, highlighting its transformative impact on the tech sector and its ability to drive sustained market growth, reinforcing its crucial role in shaping the future of technology and economics.

In the UAE, the growth of NASDAQ, fueled by AI advancements, seems to have a positive ripple effect on the country. As leading AI companies on NASDAQ continue to thrive, their groundbreaking innovations enhance the UAE’s tech landscape. This synergy not only stimulates economic growth but also aligns with the UAE's vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy, solidifying its role as a leader in global technological progress.

The U.S. and UAE's strategic partnership in AI actually reflects a shared commitment to technological innovation. The UAE's significant investment in U.S. AI startups, combined with U.S. support for AI platforms and education in the UAE, forms the backbone of this crucial alliance, contributing to the UAE's transition from an oil and gas-dependent economy to a data-driven powerhouse. Collaborations with NASDAQ giants like Microsoft and NVIDIA are pivotal in establishing the UAE as a global AI hub, fostering economic diversification and innovation, and contributing to an anticipated 19.4% of the country’s GDP from the tech sector within the next decade.

Digging deeper into the impact of monetary policies on the AI sector and NASDAQ, the recent drop in U.S. consumer price inflation metrics has fueled positive sentiment across the markets, driving the NASDAQ to new record highs. Although inflation rates are gradually moving towards the Fed’s 2% target, the 5.5% interest rate remains in place with only one rate cut anticipated this year, as inflation levels are still considered elevated.

Similarly, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) is expected to hold rates in parallel, which will help taper down its own inflationary pressures. The market reversed nearly half of its CPI news gains following the Fed’s statement, yet the NASDAQ continued its uptrend, surpassing the 19600 high.

“By early 2024, the global adoption of AI has surged significantly. As countries strive to maximize AI benefits while ensuring regulatory compliance, the resilience of the tech and AI sectors continues to outpace concerns over monetary policy and regulation”, comments Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREX.com. She adds: “These sectors are foundational to global efforts to achieve long-term goals, maintaining high levels of innovation and productivity. While occasional corrections in growth trends may occur, the primary trend and long-term investments remain aligned with sustainable agendas, indicating continued strength and a positive future for the tech and AI markets.”

In terms of AI regulations, and although they vary globally, an analysis by EY of eight jurisdictions revealed four common regulatory areas aimed at mitigating AI risks while promoting its economic and social benefits. These include: Respecting human rights, sustainability, and transparency; ensuring cybersecurity, data privacy, and intellectual property protection; tailoring compliance obligations to specific risk levels; promoting private sector collaboration to balance innovation with regulatory requirements; and fostering international cooperation to address risks, safety, and security concerns.

Therefore, while AI is showing considerable resilience driving NASDAQ Indices to all-time highs, countries, including the UAE which is largely benefiting from surging AI technologies, strive to establish a robust and ethical AI sector through regulations designed to support growth and align with their future economic and geopolitical objectives, without restricting innovation.

Visit www.Forex.com for more valuable insights on the latest financial trends, locally and globally.

Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries.

FOREX.com is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. is part of the GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. group of companies, which has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA. All are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of StoneX Group Inc.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About Forex.com

FOREX.com is part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure. FOREX.com gives its clients access to more than 5,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

www.forex.com