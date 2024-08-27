DUBAI – LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in HVAC solutions, has taken a significant step in addressing the critical issue of indoor air quality (IAQ). With the release of a comprehensive whitepaper titled "Tackling Indoor Air Quality and Why It Matters", LG reaffirms its commitment to understanding and improving IAQ, a factor that significantly impacts human health and productivity.

Indoor air quality (IAQ) is increasingly recognized as a critical factor in maintaining human health and productivity, especially as people spend about 90% of their time indoors. Poor IAQ is linked to a range of health issues, including respiratory diseases, allergies, and even diminished cognitive functions. For instance, good IAQ can reduce the risk of asthma attacks and allergies and improve concentration and decision-making. This highlights the urgent need for effective management of the air we breathe inside our homes and workplaces.

Ventilation systems play a pivotal role in preserving optimal IAQ. Modern HVAC solutions are no longer just about temperature control—they are crucial tools for managing indoor air quality by mitigating harmful pollutants and pathogens. Effective HVAC systems can ensure a healthy indoor environment by controlling humidity levels and reducing airborne contaminants, contributing significantly to overall well-being.

Ventilation Solutions, such as LG’s Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs), exemplify the technology-driven approach to improving IAQ. The LG ERV, with its unique heat exchanger that loses virtually no heating or cooling energy, exchanges stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air, ensuring a comfortable and healthy indoor environment. It effectively controls humidity levels and reduces pollutants, demonstrating LG's commitment to creating healthier indoor spaces. Additionally, the LG ERV works in conjunction with an indoor unit to save energy by operating more efficiently than a ventilation system alone. It also offers a range of energy-saving features, resulting in up to 24% more energy than natural ventilation along with energy savings of up to 40%. It also works with sensors that monitor CO2 levels in a room, highlighting the levels on the remote control and even using this information to adjust fan speeds. It is topped off with humidification and dehumidification functions, making it the ideal solution for spaces where you need both temperature and humidity control.

The ongoing focus on IAQ improvement also underscores the importance of regular maintenance and upgrading of HVAC equipment. By ensuring these systems continue to function effectively, we can all contribute to a healthier indoor environment and optimal air quality. This proactive approach is essential in the journey towards better IAQ.

The emphasis on IAQ reflects a broader understanding of the impact that the indoor environment has on our health and productivity. As awareness grows, so does the commitment to implementing strategies and technologies that can significantly improve the quality of the air we breathe indoors.

For more information about LG’s advanced air conditioning solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/business/ventilation-solution-erv

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG Electronics’ Air Solution Business Unit is a global leader in HVAC and energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of proven expertise and performance. Launching Korea’s first residential air conditioner in 1968, LG has paved the way for total HVAC solutions over the last five decades through strategic utilization of advanced technologies. With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning truly represents LG’s initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses. Pursuant to its mission of “Innovation for a Better Life,” the company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art know-how and technologies to ensure the most optimal environment for users. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/air-solution

