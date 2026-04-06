Doha: With the United Nations repeatedly ranking Qatar as the country most at risk of water scarcity globally, the Gulf's relationship with water has never been more urgent. A new Global Platform video by Oxford Business Group examines how Qatar — and the broader MENA region — is confronting a stark paradox: world-class desalination infrastructure that is also a single point of vulnerability, and why diversifying into decentralised solutions is no longer optional.

Produced in partnership with Skydrops Sustainable Water Technologies, the video explores the role of alternative water sources within Qatar’s established desalination-based system. As demand continues to rise and environmental considerations gain prominence, the integration of complementary, decentralised solutions is emerging as an area of increasing relevance for policymakers and industry stakeholders.

The feature assesses how factors such as energy price volatility, supply chain considerations and climate-related risks are influencing long-term planning. Growing geopolitical uncertainty across the region has further underscored the vulnerabilities inherent in centralised water infrastructure, reinforcing the strategic case for distributed, technology-driven alternatives. Within this context, atmospheric water generation is presented as a supplementary solution that can support more flexible and distributed water production, particularly in high-demand urban environments.

The video also highlights the potential for technology-led approaches, including AI-enabled optimisation and smart distribution systems, to enhance efficiency and reduce the carbon intensity of water production. These developments are positioned within broader regional efforts to strengthen resilience and support sustainable growth.

Rhana Kurdi, Founder and CEO of Skydrops Sustainable Water Technologies, said that while desalination remains the backbone of Qatar’s water system, evolving demand patterns and environmental considerations are encouraging a more diversified approach.

“Decentralised technologies can help address gaps in distribution and improve system flexibility, particularly in fast-growing urban areas and locations where infrastructure expansion may be less efficient,” she noted.

Marc-André de Blois, OBG’s Director of Video Content, said water security is increasingly being viewed through the lens of economic resilience and resource efficiency across the GCC.

“Qatar’s experience illustrates how established infrastructure can be complemented by emerging technologies, offering a more balanced and adaptive model that aligns with long-term sustainability objectives,” he added.

The global platform video is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/global-platform/rhana-kurdi-ceo-skydrops-how-innovation-is-strengthening-water-resilience-in-qatar

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

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