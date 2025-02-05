The World Gold Council’s Q4 and Full Year 2024 Gold Demand Trends report reveals that total annual gold demand hit a new, record high of 4,974t, driven by strong, sustained central bank buying and growth in investment demand. The combination of record high gold prices, and volumes resulted in the highest ever total value of demand at $382bn.

Central banks continued to buy gold at pace in 2024, with purchases exceeding 1,000t for the third year in a row. Buying ramped up significantly in Q4, reaching 333t and bringing the annual total for central banks to 1,045t.

Global investment demand increased 25% year-on-year to 1,180t – a four-year high – driven by a revival in gold ETF demand in the second half of 2024. Global gold ETFs added 19t in Q4 2024, marking two consecutive quarters of inflows for the asset class. Bar and coin demand stayed largely in line with 2023 volumes at 1,186t in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, high prices dampened demand in the jewellery sector, with annual consumption decreasing by 11% to 1,877t. The decline was driven largely by weakness in China (down 24% year-on-year), though Indian demand remained resilient, dropping just 2% in 2024, in a record high price environment.

The technology sector saw its strongest quarter since Q4 2021, with demand reaching 84t. A modest rise in gold volumes used in artificial intelligence (AI) and electronics contributed to a 7% year-on-year increase, netting at 326t.

Total gold supply increased 1% year-on-year, reaching a new record high of 4,794t. Growth in both mine production and recycling contributed to the increase in total gold supply.