Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective drop on Wednesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,337.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,360 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also fell to EGP 4,892.5 for buying and EGP 4,913.25 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold hit EGP 4,670 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,690 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price registered EGP 4,002.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,020 for selling.

The gold pound’s price declined to EGP 37,360 for purchasing and EGP 37,520 for selling.