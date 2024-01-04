Currently concentrated in the USA, with 90% of the 371 billion monthly global users

The Report has identified 370 top 'digital platforms' globally representing an estimated annual revenue of $1.87 trillion and 371 billion average monthly users in 2022.

Digital Platforms based in the U.S. dominate global reach and revenue by a significant margin. China, the second largest by reach, only represents 3% global reach comparatively followed by Russia, Japan and South Korea.

USA, China, and Japan lead the Global Digital Platform Power Index which evaluated 90 countries, with ‘Promising’ and ‘Over Performance’ nations also highlighted.

Dubai: DinarStandard, a specialized markets growth strategy research and advisory firm, has announced the results of its inaugural Global Digital Platform Power Index 2023 Report with a unique focus to guide governments in realizing the advantages of indigenous platform power for their economies.

The Report has identified 370 top 'digital platforms' globally representing an estimated annual revenue of $1.87 trillion and 371 billion average monthly users in 2022. USA-based global digital platforms (like Google, Twitter/X, Facebook, and others) represent 90% of the estimated 371 bill average monthly users in 2022, wielding global influence that poses a threat to the national interests of many nations. The report highlights areas of this 'concentration risk' for the rest of the world governments, including limiting access to their own population's data, loss of influence domestically and internationally, and potential job and economic losses.

The United States, China, and Japan lead the Global Digital Platform Power Index which evaluated 90 countries based on their digital platform power relative to other countries in economic influence, enabling environment, and Platform 2.0 Readiness. Meanwhile, the Index also identified Turkiye, Slovakia, and Malayisa as top promising countries. In terms of overperformance compared to per capita GDP, China and India have outpaced other nations by 50 and 46 places, respectively. Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, Japan, and Morocco also did well despite their relatively lower GDP per capita.

Dr. Sayd Farook, Senior Partner, DinarStandard stated: “Although governments do not directly control digital platform assets, the countries that host the ultimate headquarters wield a significant amount of influence regionally and sometimes globally. Platform power has little to do with the size of a country’s population or its economic might. Rather, smaller or less wealthy nation-states can have an outsized influence by creating the appropriate enabling environment and preparing for Platform 2.0 readiness. Our report lays out strategies and framework by which to do so and our proprietary model enables government entities to ask the right questions to ensure that they can enable a strong digital platform economy.”

The Global Digital Platform Power Index is a benchmark to mitigate these risks and enable its opportunities. The purpose of the Platform Power Index is to measure the intensity of economic digital platform power across countries globally. The full Global Digital Platform Power Index 2023 is available for complimentary download at https://www.dinarstandard.com/post/global-digital-platform-powerindex-2023.

About DinarStandard (DS)

DinarStandard™ is a growth strategy research and execution management firm, empowering organizations for profitable and responsible global impact. DinarStandard specializes in specialized markets including government innovation. Since 2008, DinarStandard has supported over 30 government entities, investment institutions, industry leaders, and multilaterals from over 12 countries worldwide. Its unique value proposition is rooted in delivering original facts and foresight- driven client impact grounded in excellence and ethics. dinarstandard.com

For more information on the ‘State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2023, contact:

Tahera Zulfeqar

DinarStandard

Email: tahera.zulfeqar@dinarstandard.com