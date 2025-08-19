At the heart of this remarkable advancement is Ras Al Khaimah’s 2030 Vision – a sustainable, inclusive strategy that places people at its core

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing an unprecedented real estate boom, rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic property markets in the United Arab Emirates, guided by the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Emirate is shaping its skyline as it builds its resilient, diversified economy, in line with its ambitious strategy that centers around sound planning, sustainability, enhancing quality of life for its citizens and residents and world-class developments.

In the past three years, property sales and prices have surged in Ras Al Khaimah, driven by a wave of hospitality, commercial and residential projects. Moreover, an expected population growth from 0.4 million to 0.65 million by 2030 is set to generate demand for an estimated 45,000 additional residential units. This sustained growth is anchored in a diversified economy, investor-friendly regulations and the entry of global developers into the market, such as Emaar, Aldar and Ellington, alongside local leaders Marjan, Al Hamra and RAK Properties.

At the forefront of Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation is Al Marjan Island, a premier waterfront destination making strides in the sector under the leadership of CEO Eng. Abdullah Al Abdooli, and playing host to ultra-luxury brands including Wynn, JW Marriott, Nobu, Missoni and The Address. Further expanding its offering, Marjan is developing RAK Central, a multifunctional hub that blends business, lifestyle and innovation, and is set to become one of the Northern Emirates’ largest commercial districts. The development features premium Grade-A offices and prioritizes environmental sustainability through cutting-edge green building practices, in line with the Emirate’s 2030 Vision.

For its part, developer Al Hamra, led by CEO Benoy Kurien, continues to set the standard for integrated living with Al Hamra Village’s more than 4,000 homes, golf course and vibrant community of over 10,000 residents, complemented by major projects such as Waldorf Astoria Residences, Falcon Island, Al Hamra Waterfront and the Emirate’s largest and most popular retail hub – Manar Mall.

Further along the coast, RAK Properties is enhancing the Emirate’s shoreline with its flagship Mina development, already home to award-winning resorts, such as Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah and InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah. The development is gearing up to welcome upcoming additions, such as Nikki Beach, Staybridge Suites and the planned Four Seasons.

“The vision for Ras Al Khaimah is becoming a reality,” said RAK Properties Chairman Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi. “We are creating a vibrant, sustainable environment that is attracting global investment while maintaining the unique culture and natural heritage of our Emirate.”

Meanwhile, the company’s CEO Sameh Muhtadi asserted that: “What we have seen over the past couple of years is remarkable. We are witnessing unprecedented global interest – and this momentum will only continue.”

Underpinning Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate evolution is a robust infrastructure. The Emirate boasts eight hospitals, including the state-of-the-art RAK Hospital, and a modern education system where private schools are regulated by the Department of Knowledge. Additionally, the Emirate consistently ranks among the safest places in the world, adding to its growing livability credentials.

Tourism is another central pillar of the Emirate’s advancement, setting a record in 2024 that saw Ras Al Khaimah welcome 1.28 million tourists, drawn by attractions such as Jais Flight – the world’s longest zipline – Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest-altitude restaurant. A leading stakeholder in the sector is RAK Hospitality Holding, which, under CEO Alison Grinnell, continues to drive the tourism-hospitality nexus with strategic hotel acquisitions and innovative offerings.

Ras Al Khaimah is undeniably one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, industry leaders agree, as new beachfront apartments, luxury villas, golf communities and lifestyle hubs continue to attract investors and residents alike. At the heart of it all is Ras Al Khaimah’s 2030 Vision – a sustainable, inclusive strategy that places people at its core. With more global developers, investors and residents joining the journey, the Emirate is becoming a benchmark for smart urban growth, vibrant communities and opportunity-driven living.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is defined by its natural diversity, rich history and a forward-thinking vision, led by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. His focus on sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation has shaped RAK into an ideal environment to live, work and invest. With a strategic location connecting East and West – placing one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to key markets, such as the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond.

RAK’s economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector contributing more than 27% to its GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment, with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates. Its efficient judicial system, recognized by the World Bank, ensures fairness and transparency. RAK also boasts world-class infrastructure, including multiple seaports strategically close to the Strait of Hormuz and major international shipping lanes, an international airport and extensive logistics capabilities.

RAK is home to over 50,000 companies from 100+ countries, including industry leaders and global exporters, such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. Over 30,000 of these businesses operate within Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), one of the region’s largest free zones, while RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) reinforces the Emirate’s ambition to become a global hub for Web3 and digital assets.

RAK’s economic strength is reflected by 15+ years of consistent ‘A’-range Fitch and S&P credit ratings, with both agencies upgrading RAK in 2024, to “A/A-1” by S&P and “A+” by Fitch.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries and offers a high quality of life, including accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle.

Significant investment in RAK’s real estate, hospitality and tourism sectors in recent years is seeing signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Fairmont and La Mer By Elie Saab joining existing landmarks from Waldorf Astoria, Ritz-Carlton and Mövenpick. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living.

As a fast-growing tourism destination, RAK has become synonymous with adventure, culture and leisure. Its adventure tourism, especially at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, its stunning natural beauty, including 68km of beaches spanning the majority of a near-80km coastline, and 7,000 years of history further enhance its universal appeal. Four of RAK’s archaeological sites are on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.

