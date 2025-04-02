NAIROBI, Kenya -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-– Africa stands at the forefront of a revolutionary shift in global health, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, according to a report released today from the Science for Africa Foundation (SFA Foundation), African institutions and research councils. The report is a first of its kind to comprehensively examine national-level perspectives across Africa on AI and data science for global health. The landscape presents an unprecedented view into the potential to improve AI governance in Africa to reduce the risk and stop the perpetuation of inequity.

Titled “Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Global Health in Africa”, the report is produced through the SFA Foundation’s Science Policy Engagement with Africa’s Research (SPEAR) de la Fondation SFA. programme as a culmination of a year-long effort involving convenings across Africa’s five regions, policy analysis and extensive surveys to identify policy gaps and opportunities in AI and data science for global health. Grounded in consultations across 43 African countries, the report incorporates insights from over 300 stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to its findings.

“The global AI governance framework remains ill-suited to Africa's unique needs and priorities,” said Prof. Tom Kariuki, Chief Executive Officer of the SFA Foundation. “Our report on AI in global health and data sciences champions a shift towards frameworks that reflect Africa's context, ensuring ethical, equitable, and impactful applications of AI not only for our continent’s health challenges, but also to advance global health.”

Key findings and opportunities

The report identifies key trends, gaps, and opportunities in AI and data science for health across Africa:

Increasing national investments: Countries including Mauritius, Nigeria, Malawi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia have launched national AI programmes, while at least 39 African countries are actively pursuing AI R&D. Initiatives such as Rwanda’s Seed Investment Fund and Nigeria’s National Centre for AI and Robotics illustrate promising investments in AI startups.

Need for health-specific AI governance: Despite growing interest, there is a critical gap in governance frameworks tailored to health AI across Africa. While health is prioritised in AI discussions, specific frameworks for responsible deployment in health are still underdeveloped.

Inclusive AI policy development: Many existing AI policies lack gender and equity considerations. Closing these gaps is essential to prevent inequalities in access to AI advancements and health outcomes.

“Incorporating AI into healthcare is not just about technology—it is about enhancing our policy frameworks to ensure these advancements lead to better health outcomes for all Africans,” added Dr Uzma Alam, Programme Lead of the Science Policy Engagement with Africa’s Research (SPEAR) programme.

There are existing policy frameworks on which to build and/or consolidate governing of responsible AI and data science: At least 35 African countries have national STI and ICT as well as health research and innovation policy frameworks that contain policies applicable to the development and deployment of AI and data science.

There is a surge in African research on health AI and data science (big data): raising the need for equitable North-South R&D partnerships.

Recommendations and way forward

The report is expected to act as a catalyst for integrating AI into health strategies across the continent, marking a significant step forward in Africa’s journey toward leadership in global health innovation by calling for:

Adaptive and Inclusive AI Governance: The report calls for the integration of diverse perspectives spanning gender, urban-rural dynamics, and indigenous knowledge into AI health governance frameworks. It highlights the need for adaptive policies that balance innovation with equitable access, while leveraging regional collaboration and supporting the informal sector.

Innovative Funding and African Representation: Recognising the potential of local knowledge and practices, the report advocates for creative funding models to bolster AI research and development. It emphasises connecting the informal sector to markets and infrastructure to encourage grassroots innovation.

Recognising the potential of local knowledge and practices, the report advocates for creative funding models to bolster AI research and development. It emphasises connecting the informal sector to markets and infrastructure to encourage grassroots innovation. The Reinforcement of Science Diplomacy: To position Africa as a key player in global AI governance, the report recommends investing in programmes that align AI technologies with Africa’s health priorities. It also stresses the importance of amplifying Africa’s voice in shaping international standards and agreements through robust science-policy collaboration.

The Bridging of Gendered digital divide: To bridge the gendered digital divide in Africa. targeted initiatives are needed to address regional disparities and ensure gender inclusivity in the AI ecosystem. It's essential to focus on programs that build capacity and improve access to resources.

“The report clearly outlines pathways for leveraging AI to bridge gaps and overcome current capacity constraints, while strengthening Africa’s role as a leader in shaping global health policy,” said Dr Evelyn Gitau, Chief Scientific Officer at the SFA Foundation. “This initiative showcases Africa’s potential to lead, innovate, and influence the global health ecosystem through AI.

“We envision a world where AI advances health outcomes equitably, benefiting communities around the world. The Science for Africa Foundation's report brings this vision to life by providing clarity on policy frameworks of AI and data science in global health. This empowers African voices to shape AI policy – not only directing healthcare innovation but setting a precedent for inclusive AI governance across sectors.” – Vilas Dhar, President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation.

Additional quotes:

“AI has the potential to positively change the way Clinical Trials and Capacity Development are conducted in sub-Saharan Africa such as expediting progress, increasing community-centredness and reduction of costs. Through the Global Health EDCTP3 strategic research and innovation agenda, the Partnership places significance on the digitalisation of the health sector, including health technologies, medical devices, key enabling technologies, and decision-support systems, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. We look forward to this bright future in sciences for global health.”

Dr Thomas Nyirenda Head of Africa Office, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP)

“At the Africa Research and Impact Network (ARIN), we recognize that the transformative potential of AI in global health requires more than just innovation, it demands collaboration in co-creating inclusive, transdisciplinary solutions. This collective approach ensures that AI governance in Africa is grounded in local realities, while also paving the way for sustainable and equitable health systems. By advancing inclusive policy frameworks and practices that integrate science, innovation, and local knowledge, we are committed to bridging the gap between global trends and local solutions, empowering Africa’s health resilience and climate adaptation efforts for a more sustainable future.”

Dr. Joanes Atela, Executive Director, Africa Research, and Impact Network (ARIN)

“Cochrane South Africa, as part of the South African Medical Research Council, is thrilled to see the finalised report on Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Global Health in Africa: A Review of Policy and Regulatory Frameworks. It has been an honour to contribute to the discussions shaping the future of AI in health across the continent, and we look forward to leveraging this critical work to drive innovation and equitable health solutions for Africa.”

Duduzile Zwane, Deputy Director, Cochrane South Africa

“A year ago, the Science for Africa Foundation embarked on a journey to explore how Africa can harness AI for health while ensuring equitable access and mitigating risks. Engaging 43 countries and over 300 stakeholders revealed that Africa’s healthcare future requires not just technology, but robust policy frameworks to drive sustainable, community-centered change. Through STISA-34, we aim to craft solutions reflecting African needs and values while influencing global health innovation. This milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of my team and our partners, shaping a future where AI meets the health needs of all Africans and beyond.”

Uzma Alam, Programme lead, Science Policy Engagement with Africa’s Research (SPEAR) programme, SFA Foundation.

The report, which was enabled by the support of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, was developed in collaboration with Human Resources and Science Research Council; South Africa Medical Research Council, National Research Foundation; Cochrane South Africa; l’African Open Science Research Platform; Malaria Research and Training Centre; mDoc; European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership; Insititute of National Planning; Academy of Scientific Research and Technology; L’Institut des Sciences Appliquées (ISA) de l’Université des Sciences, des Techniques et des Technologies de Bamako (USTTB); Research Enterprises Services; Africa Open Data and Internet Research Foundation; Nigeria Health Watch; Africa Research & Impact Network et Malawi Ministry of Education/Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation, Institute of National Planning (INP), Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT).

It builds on and complements the “Catalysing equitable AI use for Improved Global Health” grants awarded to 17 African innovators through the SFA Foundation’s “Grand Challenges Africa” initiative. In addition, the report has been synthesised into 5 key policy outputs on:

Leveraging AI to Strengthen Health Systems in Nigeria , Report of the Malawi NSTIP National Stakeholder Consultative Workshop , Gender Mainstreaming in AI Policy in Africa , Opportunities and Gaps in the Governance of AI for Global Health in Africa, Enhancing AI Publications on Global Health Research from Africa .

These outputs provide actionable recommendations for policymakers, researchers, and practitioners, offering a roadmap to integrate scientific insights into national strategies and frameworks, ultimately advancing health and well-being across Africa.