Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways carried 2.0 million passengers in October 2025, a 28% increase compared with the same month last year.

Year-to-date, Etihad has now carried 18.1 million passengers, representing 19% growth over the first ten months of 2024. The airline maintained an 88% passenger load factor in October and year-to-date, demonstrating effective capacity management alongside rapid expansion.

Etihad's operating fleet reached 120 aircraft by month-end, with a network comprising over 100 destinations, of which 96 were operated in the month.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "October's exceptional 28% passenger growth accelerates the momentum we built through the first nine months of the year. With our fleet reaching 120 aircraft and a network of more than 100 destinations, we're seeing the full impact of our strategic expansion. As we enter the final stretch of 2025, our operational performance and sustained high load factors give us confidence in delivering a landmark year for Etihad."

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

