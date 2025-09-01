Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate market recorded property sales worth AED51.1 billion in August, a 7.9% increase on the same month last year, with the total number of transactions rising 15.4% YoY to 18,678.

A market update issued today by fäm Properties reveals that apartment sales worth AED30.2 billion last month climbed 29.2% in volume to 15,900 compared with the same month last year.

Data from DXBinteract shows commercial sales amounting to AED1.2 billion in August were up 20.4% in volume YoY to 442, while 392 plot sales worth AED8.9 billion represented a 7.4% rise in volume on the same month last year.

While villa sales worth AED10.9 billion for the month were 38.1% down in volume to 1,944 YoY, the average property price per sq ft jumped by 15.2% to AED1,720. The overall number of property deals was the third highest this year following 20,322 in July and 18,693 in May.

"The overall figures for August once again reflect the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market, even through the summer months," said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. "

“The city’s sustained growth is cementing its position as a leading destination for property investment, drawing increasing international attention while domestic and regional demand stays strong."

Dubai’ property sales in August in recent years have now risen to the current level from AED4.7 billion (2,500 transactions) in 2020 to AED15 billion (5,800) in 2021, AED23.4 billion (9,400) in 2022, AED33.57 billion (11,900) in 2023 and AED 47.4 billion (16,200) last year.

During the same period, the average property price per sq ft has increased to last month’s level from AED826 in 2020, 1,011 in 2021, 1,143 in 2022, 1,410 in 2023 and 1,494 last year.

TOP FIVE PERFORMING AREAS IN AUGUST 2025

Transactions Sales value

Business Bay 1,695 AED4.1 B

Jumeirah Village Circle 1,584 AED2.1 B

Jebel Ali First 1,068 AED2.6 B

Dubai Investment Park Second 1,062 AED2.5 B

Wadi Al Safa 5 776 AED1.3 B

The most expensive individual property sold in August was a luxury villa on Palm Jumeirah which fetched AED 161 million, while the most expensive apartment went for AED100 million at Selicon Star 2 Nadd Hessa.

With properties worth AED1-2 million accounting for 39.8% of sales (7,435), 24.76% (4,624) were below AED1 million, 16.19% (3,024) between AED2-3 million, 10.71% (2,000) between AED3-5 million, and 8.54% (1,595) more than AED5 million. Overall, first sales from developers significantly outnumbered re-sales in the secondary market - 74% over 26% volume and 66% over 34% in value.

BEST-SELLING PROJECTS IN AUGUST 2025

1st Sale apartments

Volume Value Median Price Binghatti Skyrise 590 956.2M 1.5M Binghatti Hillviews 420 480.9M 1.2M The Horizon at Sobha Central 292 666.93M 2.0M Binghatti Aquarise 259 449.2M 1.2M Rosehill 257 612.5M 2.3M

1st Sale villas

Grand Polo - Selvara 2 101 683.5M 6.7M DAMAC Island – Seychelles 2 92 274.4M 2.7M Grand Polo – Selvara 83 560M 6.8M Waada – Rayhan 1 74 228.1M 3.2M DAMAC Islands – Bali 46 136.4M 2.7M

ReSale apartments

Azizi Riviera 68 59.2M 690K DIFC Towers 56 239.3M 3.5M Sobha Hartland 39 78.2M 1.6M Sky Courts 36 20.1M 525K Elite Sports Residence 33 19.8M 550K

ReSale villas

Jumeirah Village Triangle 34 86.6M 2.4M Maja Townhouses 32 91.5M 2.8M Rukan 3 21 32.7M 1.4M The Pulse Beachfront 3 18 78.4M 4.3M DAMAC Lagoons - Santoroni 1 17 55M 3.1M

-Ends-

For further press information please contact:

Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Email: tony@totalcompr.ae / narayan@totalcompr.ae