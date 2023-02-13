Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As one of the knowledge partners of the World Government Summit, Deloitte is publishing two reports titled ‘Closing the gap on the cyber skills domain’ and ‘One for All and All for Health: The future of health policymaking through Health in All Policies’.

Deloitte Middle CEO, Mutasem Dajani said, “This summit provides an opportunity for us to share knowledge and exchange views with key decision makers on challenges and opportunities facing the public sector globally and here in the region. The existing gap in cyber skills and healthcare policymaking are two of the most pressing matters facing governments today, and these reports are meant to support the decision makers present at the summit in addressing these challenges.”

The "Closing the Gap on the Cyber Skills Domain" report highlights the critical issue of shortage of human capital in the rapidly evolving digital and cyber domain. The report delves into the need of governments to effectively protect their interests against the different threats presented within this complex landscape and suggests various approaches to address this challenge.

The report titled "One for All and All for Health: The future of health policymaking through Health in All Policies" explores the concept of HiAP, a cross-sectoral approach to health policymaking that aims to promote population health and health equity. The report provides an overview of different HiAP models and its addresses the complexity of health and well-being, as well as what’s needed for its successful implementation, outlining the key challenges.

Both reports will be available on the official World Government Summit website.

The World Government Summit 2023 agenda also included a panel discussion titled ‘Metahuman vs Humanization’, featuring Costi Perricos, the Deloitte Global AI & Data Leader, who said, “As our world becomes more virtual and our use of technologies such as generative AI begin to mimic human interactions, it is important that we use these technological evolutions to evolve ourselves - and take humanity as well as technology to the next level.”