AI takes centre stage, as 81% of CEOs in the Kingdom have embraced AI in the past year, driving digital innovation.

Business leaders are exploring new growth areas, with 69% keen to make at least one acquisition within the next three years.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Confidence in economic growth – CEOs in Saudi remain highly optimistic about their companies’ revenue growth in 2025, surpassing regional and global averages.

According to PwC’s 28th Annual CEO Survey: Saudi Findings, the Kingdom has demonstrated sustained growth, driven by ambitious workforce expansion, AI adoption and investment in emerging industries. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its economic transformation, local business leaders are among the most confident in the region, steering their organisations to fulfil the nation’s bold commitments for a sustainable and future-ready economy.

As Saudi Arabia emerges as the top regional investment destination beyond home markets, major investments in AI, sustainability and new industries are reshaping the business landscape. The report finds that 72% of CEOs in the Kingdom have already invested in climate-friendly initiatives, to further reinforce their commitment to sustainable growth, while 81% have adopted GenAI in the past year, outpacing their global and regional peers.

Commenting on the findings, Riyadh AlNajjar, PwC Middle East Chairman of the Board & KSA Country Senior Partner, said: “Saudi Arabia’s business leaders are at the forefront of one of the world’s most dynamic economic transformations. Their strong commitment to digital innovation, sustainability and sector diversification is not just about embracing change - it’s about driving it. As the Kingdom continues its strategic investments in AI, workforce development and emerging industries, it is shaping a more resilient and future-ready economy.”

Building on this momentum, chief executives in Saudi Arabia are leveraging digital transformation to enhance efficiency, innovation and long-term profitability. The survey reveals that 81% of CEOs in the Kingdom have integrated GenAI into their organisations, with 71% expecting further profitability increases in the next 12 months. Trust in AI is also notably high, with 57% of CEOs in Saudi are confident in embedding AI into key business processes, surpassing global averages.

Faisal Alsarraj, PwC Middle East Deputy Country Leader, Saudi Arabia, shared: “ CEOs in Saudi Arabia are leading the region in AI adoption, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for digital transformation. The rapid integration of AI and emerging technologies is already driving significant gains in efficiency and profitability, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s competitive advantage on the world stage.”

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its diversification agenda, almost half (47%) of CEOs in the Kingdom say that in the past five years, they have begun to compete in sectors or industries that are new to them. Looking ahead, 69% of local based CEOs plan to make acquisitions within the next three years, with 75% of deal value expected to come from industries beyond their traditional sectors.

This expansion aligns with the Kingdom’s vision of building new economic pillars, from giga-projects and AI-driven smart cities to high-tech manufacturing and cultural investments. With continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, Saudi Arabia is attracting significant local and international interest, further solidifying its role as a global investment hub.

While CEOs in Saudi remain optimistic about growth, they are also navigating an evolving risk environment. Cybersecurity has emerged as a top priority, with 49% of CEOs highlighting the risk of significant exposure to cyber threats. In response, business leaders are increasing investments in digital resilience, strengthening cyber defences, and embedding advanced AI-driven security solutions to safeguard their organisations against emerging risks.

Despite these challenges, Saudi business leaders are demonstrating resilience, ensuring long-term value creation through strategic investments in AI, workforce upskilling, and sustainability. As the Kingdom now enters the five year mark to achieve Vision 2030, CEOs in the Kingdom are embracing transformation with confidence, driving innovation - positioning Saudi Arabia as a frontrunner in the global economy.

