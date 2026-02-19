Dubai, UAE: Global property and lifestyle advisory firm BlackBrick today reveals that proximity to leading international schools is emerging as a key driver behind price growth in Dubai’s established villa communities, as evidenced by the latest Property Monitor Dynamic Price Index (DPI).

The DPI, which tracks the three-month moving average median price per sq ft across 42 master communities, identifies Victory Heights, The Lakes, Meadows, The Greens (DIP) and Jumeirah Islands among the strongest performing villa locations over the past 12 months, defined as predominantly mature, low-supply areas with high proportions of owner-occupiers.

According to BlackBrick, the strongest-performing villa communities share clear characteristics: limited new supply, established infrastructure, and close access to leading schools. With annual tuition fees at leading British and IB schools now ranging from approximately AED 95,000 to over AED 105,000, buyers in these areas are typically long-term resident families rather than short-term investors. This is a trend that is in line with other mature real estate markets, where ‘school driven’ pricing is a common pricing link.

Matthew Bate, Founder and CEO of BlackBrick comments:

“This is not speculative momentum. Dubai’s villa market is being driven by end users who are planning five to ten years ahead, and education is central to that decision.”

He continues, “We are seeing education act as a direct catalyst for capital growth. For family buyers, school proximity is no longer a secondary consideration, but one of the primary decision-making filters. In some communities, it is materially influencing price performance as parents are making property decisions around the school run. Convenience has become a premium, and the market is pricing it in.”

Victory Heights: Education as a Price Driver

Victory Heights has emerged as one of the strongest performers over the past 12 months, a trend BlackBrick attributes partly to its proximity to some of the highest performing schools in the UAE.

At the start of 2026, BlackBrick is seeing annual increases for non-renovated villas between 25-35% while renovated villas have increased by 15-20%.

Town houses, typically priced around AED 5m, have seen slightly lower increases of around 10%, due to the Loan-To-Value limits on mortgages above AED 5m.

Arabian Ranches: JESS Supporting Ongoing Pricing Strength

BlackBrick also highlights continued pricing resilience in Arabian Ranches, supported by the popularity of Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS).

Arabian Ranches has seen slightly lower annual price increases than Victory Heights owing to higher stock levels. However, non-renovated villas can return a very healthy 20-25% uplift.

BlackBrick also notes the strong performance of renovated villas in the rental market. Villas priced over AED 15m in both areas can offer yields of up to 7-8%.

