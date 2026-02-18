Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Opensignal, the global authority on real-world connectivity insights, has released its latest Saudi Arabia Mobile Network Experience Report and Fixed Broadband Experience Report, highlighting strong competitive performance across both mobile and home broadband networks.

The findings build on Saudi Arabia’s recent global recognition in Opensignal’s Global Network Excellence Index, where the Kingdom ranked No.1 globally, among large land area countries, for mobile Download Speed, reinforcing its position among the world’s leading digital infrastructure markets.

Mobile Network Experience: Speed, Coverage and Consistency at Scale

Based on data collected between October 1 and December 29, 2025, the Mobile Network Experience Report shows strong competition across the Kingdom’s three national operators- Mobily, stc, and Zain:

stc leads across all speed categories, including 5G Download and 5G Upload Speed.

stc wins Coverage Experience and 5G Coverage Experience, underscoring its network reach.

Mobily secures Reliability Experience and Consistent Quality, highlighting day-to-day stability.

The results reflect a mature and highly competitive mobile market, where operators differentiate across speed leadership, coverage expansion, and consistent user experience.

Fixed Broadband: Fiber-Led Growth Drives Home Connectivity

Saudi Arabia’s fixed broadband market continues its fiber-led transition, with FTTH accounting for 69% of subscriptions as of September 2025.

In the Fixed Broadband Experience Report:

Salam wins Best Home Internet, leading on download speed, upload speed, and reliability.

Mobily tops Consistent Quality nationally (62.9%) and performs strongly across cities.

Salam leads Reliability Experience nationally, reflecting stable home connectivity performance.

Across both mobile and fixed networks, the reports demonstrate sustained infrastructure investment, effective spectrum policy, and growing performance maturity across the Kingdom.

As Saudi Arabia advances its digital transformation ambitions, excellence is increasingly defined not only by speed- where the Kingdom now leads globally- We'but by reliability, coverage depth, and consistent real-world experience.

To access the full reports and methodology, visit Opensignal’s website.

