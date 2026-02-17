Dubai: As the UAE advances its ambition to become a global AI leader, new data from Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, shows enterprises are accelerating measurable investments in both advanced technical capabilities and critical human skills to compete in an AI-powered economy.

Drawing on insights from six million enterprise learners across nearly 7,000 institutions, the Job Skills Report 2026 analyzes skill trends across three in-demand career areas that are driving value and innovation—Data, IT, and Software & Product Development. The report also examines GenAI skills that are becoming essential across job roles.

GenAI adoption accelerates across roles

Enterprise GenAI enrollments in the UAE grew 105% year-over-year, while enrollments in Professional Certificates across all career areas increased 95%, reflecting growing demand for agile, industry-recognized micro-credentials that provide verifiable proof of skills mastery. The Job Skills Report 2026 also indicates that AI proficiency is expanding beyond traditional technical roles, with professionals layering role-specific AI capabilities on top of foundational skills. This highlights that AI adoption is designed to augment, not replace, human expertise.

The surge in enrollments reflects a broader national imperative. With GenAI projected to contribute up to $81 billion to the UAE economy, workforce readiness is emerging as a key enabler of the country’s long-term economic ambitions. Enterprises are responding by embedding AI literacy across functions while investing in the infrastructure and governance capabilities required to scale adoption responsibly.

Foundational tech skills form the digital backbone

As AI integration deepens, UAE organizations are strengthening their technical foundations. Network Security enrollments have surged 136%, while Cloud Computing and Software Development rose 76% and 67%, respectively. In Data, enterprise learners continued to prioritize essential capabilities such as Data Analysis (69%) and SQL (53%), showcasing sustained demand for the foundational skills that power AI systems and business intelligence.

These trends align with projections from the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, which identifies AI and Big Data, Networks and Cybersecurity, and technological literacy among the fastest-growing skill areas by 2030. Together, the findings signal a workforce preparing not only to adopt new technologies, but to build, secure, and operationalize them at scale.

Human and strategic skills rise in the AI era

Demand for uniquely human and leadership capabilities is accelerating as routine tasks become automated. Coursera data shows Critical Thinking enrollments grew by 107% among UAE enterprise learners, alongside a 63% increase in Change Management. At the same time, organizations are strengthening strategic execution skills, with Business Management enrollments rising by 85% and Product Management by 123%.

The rise of these ‘human-in-the-loop’ skills underscores a clear dynamic: while AI enhances productivity, human judgment, adaptability, and strategic oversight remain central to responsible deployment. This demonstrates the importance of pairing deep technical expertise with cognitive and leadership capabilities to navigate ongoing disruption and support long-term competitiveness.

“Our data shows UAE enterprises are not only accelerating AI adoption, but investing in the human and technical capabilities required to deploy it responsibly and at scale,” said Kais Zribi, General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera. “From foundational tech to leadership and strategic skills, organizations are taking a skills-first approach, building resilient teams that can translate AI ambition into measurable business impact.”

Among learners worldwide who are specifically pursuing GenAI skills, Content Creation is the fastest-growing skill, complemented by Image Analysis (#4) and Multimodal Prompts (#8), signifying AI’s expanding influence across business functions. The report also spotlights continued progress toward a more inclusive AI workforce, with female participation in enterprise GenAI enrollments rising globally from 36% in 2024 to 41% in 2025, and growing engagement in technical learning across Data, IT, and Software & Product Development.

Coursera’s Job Skills Report 2026 provides invaluable insights for businesses, governments and educational institutions looking to understand the fastest-growing skills shaping the future of work. Download the full report here.