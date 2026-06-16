Dubai, UAE – Arabian Gulf Properties said Majan is emerging as one of Dubai’s most promising residential growth districts, with the community increasingly positioned to capture a larger share of investor and end-user demand as the market continues to broaden beyond already established mid-market destinations such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Arjan.

The company said the next phase of Dubai’s residential market is likely to favour communities that combine accessibility, value, livability and room for further appreciation, and that Majan is becoming increasingly relevant within that equation.

Arabian Gulf Properties noted that communities such as JVC and Arjan have already established themselves strongly within Dubai’s value-led and mid-market residential landscape. JVC has ranked among the leading locations for mid-range apartments for sale, while Arjan grades among the top areas for affordable apartments for sale, reflecting the strength of buyer appetite for well-connected residential communities that offer relative affordability and steady market demand.

The company said Majan is now increasingly entering that same conversation, supported by a combination of strategic location, community scale and improving market traction

Majan is a mixed-use area in Dubailand along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road spanning 15.6 million square feet and continues to attract tenants and buyers through its mix of low- and mid-rise residential buildings.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, said:

“Dubai’s residential market is evolving in a way that increasingly favours communities offering a strong balance of location, pricing, connectivity and long-term upside. JVC and Arjan have already demonstrated how quickly well-positioned mid-market districts can mature into major residential destinations. We believe Majan is now moving into that next phase, with the fundamentals to play a far bigger role in Dubai’s residential growth story.”

Arabian Gulf Properties added that Majan’s appeal lies not only in pricing, but also in its broader urban positioning. The area sits next to Al Barari, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure, and offers direct road connectivity to key parts of Dubai through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The company said this combination supports Majan’s profile as a district that can appeal to both investors seeking value and residents seeking accessibility and quality of life without entering the higher price brackets of more mature locations.

AlBlooshi added: “What makes Majan particularly compelling is that it still offers room to grow. In a market where investors are becoming more selective, communities that retain relative value while strengthening their residential identity are likely to stand out more clearly. Majan is no longer simply an emerging location on the map; it is increasingly becoming a district with real momentum, stronger visibility and growing relevance for both investors and end users.”

Arabian Gulf Properties said the broader market environment continues to support this shift. Dubai Land Department has attributed the sector’s recent performance to advanced infrastructure, a flexible regulatory environment, and strong investor confidence, while the market’s expanding base of local, regional and international investors continues to create space for new residential hotspots to gain traction. Against that backdrop, the company believes Majan is increasingly well placed to become one of the next communities to benefit from Dubai’s ongoing residential market expansion.

AlBlooshi concluded: “Dubai’s growth story has consistently been shaped by communities that moved from under-recognised to highly sought after once the market began to appreciate their fundamentals. Majan has many of those same characteristics today. We expect it to play a much more visible role in the next chapter of the emirate’s residential market.”

About Arabian Gulf Properties

Arabian Gulf Properties (AGP) is a Dubai-based integrated real-estate developer with vast experience in delivering residential and mixed-use projects that combine design excellence, livability and investment value. Guided by innovation and craftsmanship, AGP continues to play a leading role in shaping Dubai’s modern urban landscape in alignment with the emirate’s long-term economic vision.