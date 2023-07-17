Report serves as a ‘compelling call for immediate action’

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, announced the launch of its inaugural Sustainability Report. This comprehensive document underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the UAE's ambitious climate objectives.

The report, titled ‘Charting a Path to Sustainability Leadership’, provides a detailed account of Al Masaood Group's sustainability journey, outlining the strategic initiatives undertaken across its various divisions to drive sustainable development and contribute to a greener future. The report also highlights the Group's future aspirations in line with the UAE’s climate change mitigation commitments, such as the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy and Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030, as well as UNSDGs.

"Al Masaood Group has always been at the forefront of sustainable practices, and the launch of our first Sustainability Report is a testament to our commitment to driving green change," said H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman of Al Masaood Group. "We are proud to align our strategies with the ambitions of the UAE and its wise leadership and with the UNSDGs, and as one of the most diversified conglomerates in the capital, we are in the unique position to drive positive change across multiple business and industry verticals to supporting the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy."

The report showcases Al Masaood Group's efforts in various areas of sustainability, including energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, and community engagement. It also highlights the Group's commitment to fostering an ecosystem of innovation and knowledge sharing, which is crucial for achieving sustainability goals. In addition, Al Masaood Group has integrated UNSDGs into its business strategy and operations, focusing on areas where it can make the most significant impact. The focus is on seven United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that are relevant across all the Group’s business verticals with primary focus on mental well-being, community empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

"We have implemented tangible and measurable sustainability initiatives throughout our operations," said Meiraj Hussain, Group Head of Corporate Support at Al Masaood Group. "Our commitment to sustainability is evident in our reduced energy consumption, improved waste management practices, and groundbreaking projects such as the development of the country's first solar-powered EV charging stations. Each step we take represents a concrete effort to address climate change and make a positive impact on the environment."

Al Masaood Group's Sustainability Report is a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. It not only reflects the Group's achievements to date but also sets the direction for its future sustainability efforts.

"We invite the business community and the general public to delve deeper and explore our Sustainability Report,” added Hussain. "As we acknowledge the imperative of collective action in addressing climate change, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration to drive a more sustainable future. Our Sustainability Report serves as a comprehensive overview of our commitments, while also serving as a compelling call to immediate action. With the unfortunate reality of the world as of recent experiencing record-breaking heat, time is of the essence, and we must act swiftly."

Al Masaood Group’s Sustainability Report is publicly available, and can be read here: https://go.masaood.com/sust2022

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.