Ahmadi is the most popular area – with the most listings for sale and rental properties

Kuwait City – 4Sale (“the Company”), Kuwait’s leading online classifieds platform, announces the release of its real estate report.

4Sale anticipates buoyant growth in Kuwait’s real estate market in 2025 and reveals fascinating demand and supply trends from its proprietary data.

The district of Ahmadi recorded the highest share of listed units in two of the Company’s most high-profile categories: ‘Property for Sale’ and ‘Property for Rent’ - with results of 38.6% and 25.1% respectively.

Other high-ranking areas in ‘Property for Rent’ were Hawalli – which ranked second with 18.3%; Jahra (17.4%) and Farwaniyah (15.8%). Kuwait City and Mubarak Al Kabeer were also popular accounting for 13.7% and 9.5%.

The oasis town of Jahra featured prominently again – as the area most in-demand for ‘Property for Exchange’ - recording almost half the listings in this category.

The different classifications also yielded revealing trends as to which types of property attracted the most consumers.

In ‘Property for Sale’, Houses dominated with 46.5% of listings; followed by Shops (12.7%) and Farms (10.3%). In ‘Property for Rent’, Apartments led the way with 44.2% of listings, followed by Floors (10%) and Lounges (9.7%).

Overall, the most popular listing categories were ‘Property for Rent’ with 66.2% of listings; Property for Sale (25.4%); Property for Exchange (7%), and International Property (1.3%).

4Sale expects Kuwait’s real estate market to continue its healthy growth through 2025, with market drivers including a downward trend in interest rates and a buoyant residential sector.

4Sale has been a significant player in Kuwait real estate for many years, reaching new heights in 2023 with the launch of 4Sale Realty – which has revolutionized the buying, renting and selling experience in Kuwait.

Tarek Sakr, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4Sale, commented:

“We are excited about the growth of Kuwait’s real estate market and are committed to optimally connecting buyers and sellers - helping people find their ideal homes, offices and farms. Wherever there is demand and supply for real estate – you will find 4Sale.

“We launched our enhanced property vertical in November 2023 with a groundbreaking platform featuring 3D tours of listed properties, and many other tools providing an outstanding user experience. Real estate continues be one of 4Sale’s most important segments. We look forward to even more active 2025 – giving consumers what they want.”

Formal Government data also supports 4Sale’s optimism about Kuwait’s real estate sector. In 2024, the market saw a 34% rise in real estate contracts executed in Kuwait, partly influenced by more accessible financing options for property acquisitions.

According to Statista, the real estate market in Kuwait is expected to reach USD 0.83 trillion by 2025, with the residential sector accounting for a significant share, projected at USD 0.66 trillion.

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a place where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform attracts 1.5 million unique users annually and hosts 800,000 listings.

Since inception, 4Sale has helped over 2 million registered users list 14 million items and services, with more than 7 million devices having downloaded the company's app or registered on 4Sale's website. This engagement translates to an impressive 40 million monthly listings views.