Dubai, UAE; Riyadh, KSA: REDTAG, the region’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, has announced the launch of its latest Spring Collection, which is inspired by the positivity and the optimism associated with the season. The new collection bears the brand’s promise of being in sync with changing styles and the socio-cultural evolution in the region.

REDTAG’s statement-making collection offers something special for the whole family, and comes in plus sizes as well, in line with the brand’s inclusive approach. The styles exude the vitality of spring, resonating with those who see fashion as the ultimate form of self-expression. “REDTAG’s spring collection is designed to blend with the abundance of our world. This spring, there is an air of optimism as people leave the pandemic days behind and look forward to better times. The Spring 2022 collection is our way of adding to the zeal,” said Jitender Advani, Head of Fashion Buying, REDTAG.

Highlights include floral printed shirts, fun tees, and casual shoes in elegant hues for the boys; frocks with Peter Pan collar and cute dresses for the girls; tropical floral print shirts, trendy tees, suave polos for men; and dresses with geometric prints, scalloped V-neck dresses, casual rugged ensemble, and matching accessories for women. Comfort remains a key consideration, be it simple statement shirts or dressing up for casual outings easy to wear dresses and colorful basics create an emerging and mood-boosting direction. Range of versatile dresses and tops in beautiful canary yellows and soothing blues are sure to elevate your everyday dressing for Spring Summer

Additionally, the homeware collections are a breath of fresh air. Friendly colours, optimal-thread-count bed linens, bedding sets, printed and knitted pillow covers in evocative designs will empower shoppers to give their living spaces a perfect spring makeover. Shoppers can also hope to find the perfect bathroom basket sets and serving cookware in eccentric colours, besides a range of spring-inspired home décor items.

“Like every REDTAG product line and collection, Spring 2022 is our response to customer expectations and needs. We go through the detailedprocess of ensuring that, when customers wear REDTAG, they reflect their own personalities and ideas. We are certain that customers will greatly enjoy the latest collections as they have appreciated the previous seasonal launches,” added Mohammad Khalid, Head of Buying Non-Apparel, REDTAG.

The recently launched hyper-convenience services like ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’ testify to the brand’s customer-centric approach. REDTAG has even introduced WhatsApp shopping in Non KSA markets, besides expanding its e-commerce presence in the KSA region. With several first-to-market services in the Middle East, along with its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Its contributions were recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award 2021.

For more information, and to browse through REDTAG’s Spring Collection 2022, please click here.

-Ends-

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022