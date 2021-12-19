Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed the first direct Transavia France flight from Paris Orly Airport on Saturday 18 December, 2021 - signaling the commencement of two weekly round trips between the French capital and Amman. The inaugural flight was received with the customary ‘water arch’ salute and greeted by representatives from Airport International Group, and Transavia France’s general sales agent Link Aero Trading Agency.

“We remain committed to developing QAIA’s route network and presenting tourists from around the world with the chance to visit and explore Jordan. Our efforts are closely aligned with those of our steadfast partners - the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board - as we work together to stimulate local tourism, advance the sector and strengthen the national economy,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

