The Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council has launched the Mumaken Program, a comprehensive training initiative designed for RDI policymakers and individuals within RDI-supporting entities. The program aims to equip participants with essential knowledge, key RDI enabling tools, and practical skills to support the design of national and institutional RDI-related policies, strategies and blueprints.

Eng. Nejoud Al-Jehani, Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation, QRDI Council, commented: “We have designed Mumaken program to address key areas for cultivating Qatar’s RDI ecosystem via three distinct tracks, aligning with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar’s third National Development Strategy.” She added: “By partnering with various local and international experts and offering a blend of lectures, interactive workshops, case studies, and group discussions, we ensure participants gain the necessary skills to support building a well-regulated, well-governed and well-orchestrated innovation ecosystem across Qatar and represent our country as a global hub for innovation and talent.”

The Mumaken program offers three specialized tracks namely:

Track (A): intellectual property and Technology Transfer:

This track provides participants with a thorough understanding of intellectual property (IP) management and the mechanisms of technology transfer.

Track (B): Science and Technology regulations:

This track familiarises participants with the regulatory landscape affecting science and technology initiatives.

Track (C): Tools and methods for RDI policy design and evaluation:

This track equips participants with the tools and methodologies required for effective RDI policy design and evaluation.

In partnership with the Malaysian Industry-Government for Higher Technology (MIGHT), the QRDI Council concluded its first training sessions under Track (C) last month. Held from June 5th to June 13th, the training focused on Strategic Foresight with a hands-on approach to utilizing various tools and methods such as Horizon Scanning, Wind Tunneling, and Scenario Analysis. This training session marked a significant milestone in the Mumaken Program. Participants in the seven-day training included representatives from government ministries, higher education institutions, and the Council.

QRDI Council collaborates with various international partners to deliver highly impactful sessions across all three tracks of the Mumaken Program. These efforts are in line with the QRDI 2030 Strategy and are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy.

