Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed University announces two key leadership appointments marking an important step forward in strengthening its academic excellence, research impact, and institutional performance. Dr. Kevin Richard Hall is appointed as President and CEO, effective November 1, 2025, and Dr. Muna Abdelhakim Al Seeni is appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they will lead the University into its next phase of growth, advancing its mission and deepening its contribution to the UAE’s national priorities.

Dr. Hall is an accomplished academic leader with extensive international experience in research-driven universities. He previously served as President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Victoria, one of Canada’s leading public research institutions, and as Vice President and Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Newcastle, Australia.

Her Excellency Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Chair of Zayed University’s Board of Trustees, stated:“These appointments mark an important moment for Zayed University. Dr. Hall brings a strong record of academic leadership and research excellence, while Dr. Al Seeni represents the next generation of national leaders, driving strategic innovation in higher education. Together, their leadership will strengthen Zayed University’s position as a leading institution in the UAE and the region.”

Dr. Hall, in turn, noted, “I am deeply honored to serve as President and CEO of Zayed University, an institution with a proud legacy and a bold vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with the Board, management, faculty, students, and the broader ZU community to further enhance our academic and research capabilities while continuing to support the success and aspirations of our students.”

Dr. Muna Abdelhakim Al Seeni, who joined Zayed University in 2021 as Director of Strategy and Future, has led major initiatives to strengthen institutional planning, innovation, and performance. As Chief Strategy Officer, she will guide the implementation of the University’s strategic direction in close coordination with the Board of Trustees and senior leadership, ensuring continued excellence in education, research, and community engagement.

A leading academic institution in the Middle East, Zayed University recently welcomed its largest-ever student intake — 2,949 students for the 2025/2026 academic year. The University’s growing programs and research profile reflect its expanding role in shaping the future of higher education and empowering the next generation of talent in the UAE.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress from its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.