DUBAI, UAE:– The UAE’s first handmade ramen house, YUi in Dubai Design District has announced the appointment of its new Executive Chef Toshiyuki Sakamoto, who will now be heading up the kitchen at the homegrown Japanese restaurant.

Hailing from Tokyo in Japan, Chef Toshiyuki brings a wealth of global experience and expertise to the YUi culinary team. With a dedicated passion for his nation’s cuisine and a seasoned talent for harmonising flavours, his career has seen him hone his skills across various international leading restaurants, embassies, and private residences of notable CEOs. Best known for his innovative menu creation and meticulous attention to detail, Chef Toshiyuki brings over 30 years of experience in mastering the art of authentic Japanese cuisine and ramen making.

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Toshiyuki said: “I’m incredibly excited to have joined the YUi culinary team. Coming from Japan, I have a sincere appreciation for the restaurant’s commitment to serving authentic, health-driven ramen in Dubai. The brand’s quality-driven approach is what attracted me, and I intend to embrace the current menu while introducing some compelling new flavour combinations of my own to excite the taste buds of our guests, and while honouring YUi’s fan-favourites. I look forward to welcoming diners at YUi and learning more about what our guests want from our menu.”

Now at the helm of YUi’s kitchen, Chef Toshiyuki alongside a team of enthusiastic and driven chefs will serve cuisine that remains honest to Japanese culinary traditions and flavours, including ramen, bao, yakitori, agemono, gyoza and more.

In his new role, Chef Toshiyuki will further work towards enhancing the restaurant’s culinary offering and supporting the brand’s commitment to six key quality pillars, which sees YUi create its star dish with noodles that are made fresh in-house daily using 100% Japanese flour and signature broths created with 100% halal, fresh local chicken simmered for 16 hours per day to unlock rich flavours, as well as antibiotic-free eggs.

YUi also prides itself on presenting diners with ramen created using no MSG and zero chemical seasonings, which is often seen in other ramen bars as a way of enhancing umami flavours and creating addictive tastes.

Chef Toshiyuki’s career began in 1983, as a Commis Chef at Lamp Post, a popular local restaurant in Tokyo. From 1985 to 1988, he honed his culinary skills and techniques amidst the glamorous gastronomy scene of Los Angeles as Junior Sous Chef at Aqua Blue, Beverly Hills. Upon returning to Tokyo in 1988, he joined Restaurant Bon Appetit Nakano as a Sous Chef, further solidifying his standing in the culinary industry. During this period, he started developing a niche in global cuisine. His outstanding performances there paved the way for a prestigious position as the Head Chef at the Austrian Embassy in Japan.

In 2003, he made a pivotal career move when he became a Senior Sous Chef at Hotel Park Hyatt in Tokyo. Adding another feather to his cap, he also owned two restaurants, one being seafood restaurant Un Jour in Tokyo. Running these restaurants gave him a deeper understanding of the food and beverage industry from an entrepreneurial perspective.

In 2009, he took a significant leap by becoming the Executive Head Chef at the residence of the CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Co. in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This role involved catering to an elite clientele, crafting custom menus, and leading a diverse kitchen team. His mastery over creating exquisite dishes earned him recognition and admiration from his clients, which led to a similar roles in Dubai, London, and Istanbul from 2016 to 2022.

His latest assignment was as Executive Head Chef at Ronin, a sophisticated dining destination in Minsk, Belarus, where he pushed boundaries of culinary creativity, carving out a niche in the fine dining scene.

Chef Toshiyuki now brings his global cooking experience and leadership skills in managing kitchens and staff to YUi. His rich experience and dedication to excellence have made him a sought-after culinary professional. He contributes significantly to the gastronomic world, adding flavor and innovation at every turn.

YUi is located at Ground Floor of Building 7, Dubai Design District, Dubai, and is open for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 10.30pm, daily. For further information, please call 042434217, visit https://yui.ae/ or follow @yui_dxb on Instagram.

ABOUT YUI

A homegrown brand, YUi – meaning ‘only one’ in Japanese was born in Dubai’s Design District in 2018 at a time when the restaurant was the only dedicated ramen house in the region. From the creator of seasonal dining restaurant, Teible at Jameel Arts Centre and multi-brand concept store, Selectshop FRAME, YUi is a concept by creative entrepreneur Peter Ahn. A true embodiment of Japan in terms of culinary tradition, service, and design, YUi aspires to offer high quality dishes and invites guests to delight in the deep flavors of Japanese cuisine. Committed to serving up quality in every slurp and bite, YUi welcomes guests in a unique, unobtrusive environment designed by Japanese architects SCHEMATA, led by Jo Nagasaka to allow authentic flavours to shine.