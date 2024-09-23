XTB, a global fintech company offering an online investment platform and mobile app, has announced that Zlatan Ibrahimović, a football icon, will serve as its brand ambassador. The legendary player will be featured in XTB's biggest marketing campaign to date, promoting a wide range of investment solutions across 14 markets worldwide.

Zlatan Ibrahimović needs no introduction. He is widely considered one of the world's best strikers, known and respected for his unique technique and acrobatic volleys. Behind this captivating persona lies one of the greatest players of all time - a football icon who has scored over 570 goals and secured 14 championship titles across four countries. His social media profiles currently have over 120 million followers from around the world.

Success in sports and investing depends on confidence, discipline, and unwavering commitment, that’s why I’ve decided to team up with XTB - said Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Cooperation with Zlatan Ibrahimović is a natural extension of XTB’s marketing strategy, bridging the world of professional athletes with the realm of investing and finance.

Zlatan's charisma, discipline, and energy perfectly align with XTB's essence, and I am thrilled to have him join XTB as our new global brand ambassador - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. Zlatan has grown to be one of the best players in the world through hard work and devotion, and it is a similar journey that we have gone through over the last 20 years. We are truly excited about this partnership and we are sure that it will help us elevate our brand to a different level - added Arnaout.

The new brand ambassador will make his debut in the company’s biggest-ever marketing campaign, promoting the wide range of investment products offered on the XTB online platform and mobile app. The campaign introduces a new positioning "Where your money works," intended to differentiate XTB's offer from the competition, demonstrating the company’s focus on individuals seeking a place to make their money work effectively both actively and passively.

The omni-channel campaign featuring Zlatan Ibrahimović will be launched simultaneously in 14 markets, with a presence in video-on-demand/digital TV, outdoor and digital marketing channels as well as linear TV in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Portugal.

This year XTB celebrates its 20th anniversary the company is celebrating the path to becoming today’s leading online broker, and taking this milestone as an opportunity to look back on two decades of the stock markets’ ups and downs where, despite all kinds of turbulence, the irrepressible potential of the capital market becomes clear.

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors instant access to financial markets worldwide through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we currently support over 1 million customers globally in achieving their investment ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the ongoing development of the online investing platform enabling our customers to trade 6,300+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With the recent launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, our clients can now unlock the growing potential of ETFs and diversify their portfolios effectively. In the key markets, we're offering interest rates on uninvested funds enabling investors to put their money to work and benefit even when they aren't actively investing.

Our online platform is a top destination for investing, market analysis, and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

In over two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have expanded our reach to more than 1,000 employees. XTB is headquartered in Poland and has offices in multiple countries across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, Dubai, and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world’s largest supervisory authorities: the Financial Conduct Authority, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Financial Services Commission.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.