Dubai, UAE – WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced the appointment of Tami Reller and Nina Hargus to its board of directors. These accomplished executives bring decades of leadership experience in marketing, strategy, finance, and technology, strengthening WSO2’s ability to drive global growth and digital innovation.

Tami Reller: A Leader in Finance, Digital Strategy, and Marketing

Tami Reller brings a wealth of experience in financial, digital, and marketing leadership. She has held executive positions at Great Plains Software, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth Group, where she served in key roles including chief financial officer, chief digital officer, and chief marketing officer. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Duly Health and Care, the largest independent physician group in the United States.

In addition to joining WSO2’s board, Tami currently serves on the board of directors for SPS Commerce (SPSC), a public company; HealthBridge, a private healthcare company; and Fairview Health, a large nonprofit health system. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, Moorhead, and an MBA from St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California.

Nina Hargus: Returning to Guide WSO2’s Marketing and Growth Strategies

Nina Hargus, who previously served on WSO2’s board from July 2023 to May 2024 during the company’s transition under EQT ownership, is rejoining the board to continue her contributions to WSO2’s brand and business strategy. Nina has an extensive track record in driving company growth and transformation. She has held CMO roles at EMC, Virtustream, and VCE as well a senior executive role at Dell Technologies structuring and leading Global Field and Partner Marketing, a pivotal organization in the Dell Technologies, EMC merger and global expansion.

Nina continues to advise companies and boards and is an External Advisor in the Bain Advisory Network. She is a graduate of Wellesley College with a BA in Economics where she continues as a student mentor, and she attended the MIT Sloan Executive Education program.

With WSO2’s cloud-native solutions enabling organizations worldwide to execute 60 trillion transactions and manage over 1 billion identities annually, the insights and experience of both Tami and Nina will be invaluable. Their expertise will help guide WSO2’s expansion

strategy, enhance brand positioning, and ensure alignment between business objectives and marketing initiatives.

“As we continue to empower enterprises with cloud-native technologies that fuel innovation, we are excited to welcome Tami and Nina to our board,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2’s founder and CEO. “Tami’s leadership in finance and digital strategy, coupled with Nina’s proven marketing expertise, will be instrumental in shaping WSO2’s future as we accelerate our global growth and innovation.”

Both executives expressed their enthusiasm for joining WSO2 at this pivotal time. “I’m honored to support WSO2’s mission of enabling businesses to create exceptional digital experiences,” said Tami Reller. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive growth and innovation.”

“My passion lies in helping companies differentiate and scale through strategic marketing and go-to-market initiatives,” added Nina Hargus. “WSO2 has a strong history of innovation, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has more than 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with over USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

