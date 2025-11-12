DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in Data Resilience, has appointed Allison Cerra as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting directly to CEO Anand Eswaran, Cerra joins from Alkami Technology, where she has served as Chief Marketing Officer since 2021. Her prior leadership roles include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McAfee, Intel, and Alcatel-Lucent, giving her a unique perspective across enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and cloud innovation.

“Allison understands the intersection of technology and trust,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “She’s built brands that connect deeply with customers, and teams that turn marketing into a growth engine. As Veeam enters its next phase of innovation helping every organization trust its data to safely power AI, her leadership and clarity of purpose will help us tell that story to the world. Allison is the kind of leader who makes things simple, real, and powerful, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her.”

Cerra will lead Veeam’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, product marketing, demand generation, events, communications, and digital engagement. She steps into the role as Veeam expands its mission to help enterprises safeguard and mobilize their data for the AI era – ensuring every organization can recover fast, adapt faster, and turn resilience into advantage.

Cerra succeeds Rick Jackson, who is retiring after a 40-year career and three-and-a-half years as Veeam’s CMO. “Rick elevated Veeam’s brand and modernized how we show up for customers and partners,” said Eswaran. “We’re deeply grateful for his leadership and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

An award-winning marketer and futurist, Cerra thrives at the intersection of technology, culture, and commerce, translating emerging trends into growth strategies that drive results. Most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Alkami Technology, a fintech redefining digital banking for mid-market financial institutions, she led brand, demand, and customer engagement. Her prior leadership roles include Vice President of Marketing at HPE, where she led the company’s digital-first go-to-market transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as Chief Marketing Officer at McAfee, where she re-established the company’s brand identity after its separation from Intel.

“In a world where AI is reshaping what’s possible, data resilience isn’t just protection – it’s permission to innovate,” said Allison Cerra, CMO at Veeam. “Veeam empowers organizations to trust their data completely, so they can move faster and with confidence. I’m thrilled to join the company that is defining what resilience means in the age of AI.”

