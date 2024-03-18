Dubai, UAE: ME Dubai, the luxurious hotel located in Business Bay, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Uzmaa Patel as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. As a seasoned professional with over 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and rich expertise to ME Dubai.

Hailing from London, Uzmaa’s career began in 2009, where she took on pivotal roles in revenue management with Hilton, focusing on the rebranding from a Ramada Jarvis to Doubletree By Hilton. Building on her skillset and her commitment to growing, her career blossomed as she stepped into the roles of Director of Sales at The Tower Hotel London and Dreamhouse Studios before venturing into the UAE, where she served as Director of Sales at Park Inn by Radisson Motor City Dubai and Radisson Dubai Damac Hills. With distinguished specialisations in all aspects of commercial strategy, including sales, revenue management, and marketing within the hospitality sector, her journey then led her to return to the UK, where she served as Director of Sales and Events at the prestigious five-star Nobu Hotel London.

Now, in her role as Director of Marketing & Sales at ME Dubai, Uzmaa Patel leverages her extensive experience and strategic insight to drive the hotel's sales and marketing efforts to new heights.

“As a woman leading this remarkable hotel, which owes its iconic design to a female architect, my commitment to championing the role of women in our industry is especially close to me. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Uzmaa to the team, bringing with her an impressive background alongside a wealth of experience. I am confident that she will not only excel in her role as Director of Sales & Marketing, but also propel ME Dubai to unparalleled success.” – Elsa Lahoude, General Manager at ME Dubai

Pairing her leadership skills with her proven track record and innovative approach to marketing and sales, it is no doubt that ME Dubai will continue to be a beacon of excellence and innovation in the competitive Dubai hospitality landscape with Uzmaa Patel’s strategic vision.

About ME Dubai

ME Dubai is the first ME by Meliá in the Middle East designed by the late and renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid. ME Dubai is in the breath-taking The Opus by Omniyat building. The only hotel project where she has personally designed the interiors and exteriors. ME Dubai is situated in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district, one of the city's most vibrant areas. The Opus building is developed by leading Middle East real estate developer, Omniyat. The property consists of 93 rooms and suites across four floors. The legacy hotel presents Central Cosmo Tapas and Bar as the owned F&B outlet.

About ME by Meliá

Located in global cultural epicenters, ME by Meliá is a collection of design hotels to discover contemporary culture through the lens of their bold, charismatic personality. ME by Meliá brings destination, design and service together to deliver personal, enriching experiences for the stylish modern traveller. A stay at one of our hotels is more than just a vacation or a visit, it’s an immersion in architecture, design, gastronomy and art that few can match.

Contemporary culture is part of who we are. We express its creativity and energy in every aspect of our hotel experience. ME by Meliá hotels thrive on the sensorial connection to their settings – the visual stimuli, the taste of exquisite local food, the uplifting culture of its citizens and cultural leaders. Embedded within each hotel´s ecosystem is a community of artists, influencers, creatives and technologies that raise the hotel to a must-see, and must-stay, destination for those who yearn for inspiration and energy. There are currently eight hotels in the portfolio across Europe, Middle East, The Americas and Mexico, including ME Dubai, ME Milan Il Duca, ME London, ME Madrid, ME Ibiza, ME Barcelona, ME Sitges and ME Cabo. Upcoming openings include ME Malta, ME Guadalajara & ME Lisbon, set to launch in the coming months. Follow ME by Meliá on Instagram @me_by_melia and Facebook mebymelia. www.mebymelia.com

For media queries:

Olivia Simpson I olivia@z7communications.com